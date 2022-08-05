Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Carbon dioxide pipeline route proposed by Navigator CO2 Ventures

The carbon dioxide pipeline route proposed by Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC is shown.

Fairbank City Council will discuss its position on a proposed carbon dioxide-capture pipeline on Monday after some council members discussed the topic at Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting recently.

Navigator is the company proposing to build a 1,300-mile-long pipeline across five states called the Heartland Greenway Project.

