Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in northeast Iowa won a $1 million prize in Saturday night’s drawing.
It is the fourth Iowa ticket to win a prize of at least $1 million this year
The winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s 200 W. Main St. in Ossian. It was the only $1 million winner nationwide in the drawing.
The ticket matched the first five numbers — 12-18-24-46-65 — but missed the Mega Ball — 3— to win a $1 million prize. The Megaplier number was 4.
No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize climbed to an estimated $116 million annuity, $65.6 million lump-sum option for Tuesday’s drawing.
Casey’s will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the winning ticket
Prizes of $2 million must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
