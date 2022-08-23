Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in northeast Iowa won a $1 million prize in Saturday night’s drawing.

It is the fourth Iowa ticket to win a prize of at least $1 million this year

Trending Food Videos