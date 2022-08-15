Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Iowa Dairy Royalty

Newly crowned Iowa Dairy royalty, including Princess Naomi Scott of Westgate (right) and alternate Princess Emily Manweiler of Sumner, received their crowns and sashes on Wednesday evening, Aug. 10, at the State Fair in Des Moines.

Northeast Iowa remains supreme when it comes to the dairy industry as both the 2022 Iowa Dairy Princess and alternate Dairy Princess were crowned on Wednesday evening in Des Moines.

Earning the title of Dairy Princess is Naomi Scott of Westgate, while the alternate Dairy Princess is Emily Manweiler of Sumner. Scott will take over for 2021 Dairy Princess Raegan Kime of Waucoma.

