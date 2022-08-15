Northeast Iowa remains supreme when it comes to the dairy industry as both the 2022 Iowa Dairy Princess and alternate Dairy Princess were crowned on Wednesday evening in Des Moines.
Earning the title of Dairy Princess is Naomi Scott of Westgate, while the alternate Dairy Princess is Emily Manweiler of Sumner. Scott will take over for 2021 Dairy Princess Raegan Kime of Waucoma.
“It’s an honor to be chosen as the State Dairy Princess,” said Scott, who is a sophomore at Kaskaskia College in Illinois. “I am looking forward to all of the events that I will get to attend in the next year, as well as to all of the new people that I will get to meet and connect with across Iowa!”
Scott is the daughter of Mike and Kathleen Scott and is no stranger to promoting the industries that she is involved in.
“I was named Miss Westgate last year and went on to be the Fayette County Fair Princess,” she elaborated. “I was also the 2021 Fayette County Dairy Princess and am currently the Iowa Holstein Princess.”
Last week, Scott, Manweiler, along with five other candidates went through two days of judging in Ankeny. They submitted an application that included an essay, along with a resume to earn a spot in the running. In the selection process, they had to do a public speech, along with both group and individual interviews. On Wednesday evening, the results were announced at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Scott grew up on a Fayette County dairy farm that has a 120-head registered Holstein operation. She is a member of the Harlan Fremont 4-H club and has been involved in dairy judging and many other dairy-inspired activities.
“My favorite part of the whole process was just getting to meet the other girls and learn about their backgrounds and how they promote the industry,” continued Scott. “I think that the next year as Dairy Princess will have a huge impact on my future and help me connect with many new people to promote dairy.”
Over the year, Scott and Manweiler will attend many events from open houses and tours to school visits and parade appearances. The purpose of those visits will be to promote the dairy industry and make connections between producers and consumers.
“Running for the title of Dairy Princess was honestly one of the best experiences of my life,” said Manweiler, who is the daughter of Will and Karen Manweiler and will be a senior at New Hampton this fall. “I am very excited to be able to attend so many events throughout the next year with the goal of promoting dairy!”
Manweiler grew up showing cattle at the Fayette County Fair, Bremer County Fair, and other area shows.
“We moved to the farm when I was 3 years old and started by leasing cattle. In 2014, we bought our own Jersey herd and now raise 15 heifer/calves,” explained the young dairy enthusiast. “I previously served as the 2021 Iowa Jersey Princess, and in March, I was named the Iowa Brown Swiss Princess.”
The two will officially begin their reign as Iowa Dairy royalty on Sept. 1 and both are looking forward to representing northeast Iowa, as well as growing their own personal relationships.
“I have ran into Naomi quite often over the years, showing at the same shows and both being involved in the industry,” said Manweiler. “We didn’t really know each other personally before now, but I think that is going to change pretty drastically over the next year.”
Scott agreed with Emily’s statement, and also shared her pride in the fact that both 2022 royalty are from neighboring northeast Iowa counties.
“I think it represents the overall dairy presence in our area, as well as the strength of our youth programs,” she explained. “We have some of the best county fairs and dairy representation in the state, and this helps to prove that!”
After the 2022 Iowa State Fair wraps up, both Scott and Manweiler are looking forward to jumping right into their duties and continuing the tradition of northeast Iowans serving as Iowa Dairy royalty.
The outgoing Iowa Dairy Princes, Raegan Kime, is the daughter of Dann and Annette Kime of Waucoma, will officially wrap up her duties at the end of the month as she will pass on the crown.