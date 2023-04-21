Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.