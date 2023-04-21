Significant spring flooding along the Mississippi River continues to threaten portions of northeast Iowa, with near-record-high water levels expected in several locations, including in Clayton County, by the middle of next week.
Among the areas affected is McGregor, where, as the week concluded, the city was continuing its preparations for what may become historic flooding.
“The Mississippi River stage in McGregor is expected to reach major flood stage early next week,” the city announced in a Thursday social media post. “Residents near the riverfront and in low lying areas should be preparing by moving valuables to higher locations, plugging basement floor drains and making sure sump pumps are in good working conditions.”
In McGregor, the river’s flood stage is officially 16 feet, while the record high currently stands at 25.4 feet.
In nearby Marquette, where the record high river level is identical, the Mississippi had reached almost 20 feet by 1 p.m. Thursday, while the anticipation of the threat of flooding prompted the city to enlist assistance from various quarters.
“Volunteers requested as Marquette will begin filling sandbags on Friday, April 21st at 10 a.m. in preparation for Mississippi River flooding,” the city announced in a social media post on Wednesday. “If you have questions, please contact city hall at 563-873-3735. Thank you for your help.”
“Once we get to 24-25 (ft), we’re not guaranteeing anything to anybody anymore,” Marquette Mayor Stephen Weipert added, according to a KCRG report. “Tomorrow (Friday), under the bridge, we have 80 high school kids coming and I’m sure they can make a lot of sandbags in one day.”
The pending threat of serious flooding also necessitated the postponement of the city’s Community Clean Up effort, which had been scheduled for April 29.
Police in Guttenberg, meanwhile, where flood stage is 15 feet, had by Wednesday already instituted road closures due to high water, while also reiterating the dangers posed by flooding. “Please do not drive into the flooded areas and please let your children know to not play in the flood waters,” the city’s police stated in a Facebook message. “This is for everyone’s safety.”
East Dubuque, as well, continued to brace for next week’s flooding, as the National Weather Service (NWS) on Thursday indicated the Mississippi had already reached 18.5 feet, placing it in moderate flood stage, with conditions expected to worsen, reaching major-stage flooding next week.
The primary cause of the local flood threat has been recent precipitation and the sudden changing of the seasons further north, according to Matt Wilson, Senior Service Hydrologist at the NWS in the Quad Cities.
“Our message this spring has been that the severity of flooding will be determined by the pace of the snowmelt and any additional heavy precipitation events,” Wilson said, in a statement to KCRG. “Significant precipitation did occur recently in the upper portion of the Mississippi basin, and this has pushed the crest forecast higher.”
With the worst not expected until next week, however, the importance of preparation remains the central message from local authorities to those facing the possibility of serious flooding.
“The Mississippi River continues its slow rise,” Clayton County Emergency Management noted, as the river began to swell earlier in the week. “We will continue to see it increase, with moderate to major flooding occurring. The crest predictions from the National Weather Service are between the 2019 crest (4th highest on record) and 2001 (2nd highest on record). If you have property that flooded in either of those events, start preparing now.”