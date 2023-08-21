After a weekend that witnessed a rapid increase in temperatures and humidity levels beginning early Saturday afternoon, extreme conditions are expected to persist throughout the remainder of the week, with the heat increasing to dangerous levels through Thursday.
According to a statement issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) Monday morning, “An excessive heat warning remains in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday,” while an “excessive heat watch” is also in place “from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening,” the alert explained. “For the excessive heat warning, dangerously hot conditions with afternoon heat index values of 105 to 112 (are) expected. For the excessive heat watch, afternoon heat index values of 98 to 108 degrees (are) possible.”
Among the locations identified as within the at-risk area are both Fayette and Clayton Counties, as well as the city of Oelwein.
“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,” the statement noted, regarding the expected impacts of the conditions, “particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”
More specifically, a detailed NWS forecast for Oelwein indicates an anticipated Tuesday high of 97 degrees under sunny skies, with heat index values climbing as high as 110. Temperatures Wednesday, meanwhile, also under clear and sunny skies, could reach 102 degrees, with corresponding stifling humidity levels. The clear and hot weather continues into Thursday, with a high of 99 degrees anticipated. Both Wednesday and Thursday, the humidity will make the temperature feel like 100 to 111 degrees.
By Friday, the conditions should moderate slightly, with a high reaching 88 degrees, though noteworthy relief will not be in the offing until the weekend, when maximum temperatures both Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach only the upper 70s.
“A prolonged period of unseasonable heat and humidity is on tap for the week,” a second NWS report for the area related, in summary, “with Tuesday through Thursday likely the hottest period. Outdoor activities for the afternoon and evening hours during this time period are strongly discouraged. Cooler weather returns for Friday into the weekend.”
The intense heat, meanwhile, is not limited only to northeastern Iowa, as the rest of the state can also expect near-record breaking highs, with temperatures in Ames, Des Moines, Marshalltown, and Waterloo, for example, all forecasted to surpass 100 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with each having expected a high of at least 94 degrees on Monday, as well. Were that to come to fruition, it would be the first time in a decade that Des Moines has experienced four or more consecutive August days this hot, NWS meteorologist Andrew Ansorge said, according to a Radio Iowa report.
“The peak of this week’s heat wave begins on Tuesday as record-breaking temperatures are possible in some locations,” a KWWL weather forecast detailed. “Mostly sunny conditions are expected as temperatures climb into the middle 90s and lower 100s. Dew points remain in the lower and middle 70s, making heat indices of 105° to 115° possible… More record-breaking temperatures are looking possible on Wednesday, possibly beating records by several degrees. A mostly sunny sky is expected as air temperatures climb into the upper 90s to middle 100s.
“High heat and humidity continue on Thursday,” the outlook added, “with more record-breaking temperatures possible. Highs will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s with heat indices ranging from 100° to 110°. This is extremely dangerous heat, so please take this seriously and take necessary precautions.”