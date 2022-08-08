Northeast Iowa Food Bank will be in Oelwein from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the parking lot behind Ace Hardware. It will not move to 26 W. Charles until September. Questions? Contact Beth Fish, 319-283-6116.
