Oelwein High School will host the Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association middle school and high school honor bands this evening. Middle school performances begin at 5 p.m. and high school concerts at 7 p.m., both in the Oelwein High School Gym, 315 Eighth Ave. SE. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for students.

Area schools participating include Oelwein, Jesup, North Fayette Valley, Starmont, Tripoli, Wapsie Valley, West Central, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Independence and East Buchanan.

