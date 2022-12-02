Oelwein High School will host the Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association middle school and high school honor bands this evening. Middle school performances begin at 5 p.m. and high school concerts at 7 p.m., both in the Oelwein High School Gym, 315 Eighth Ave. SE. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for students.
Area schools participating include Oelwein, Jesup, North Fayette Valley, Starmont, Tripoli, Wapsie Valley, West Central, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Independence and East Buchanan.
“Most school districts in the Northeast quadrant of Iowa will have one or more student representatives at Saturday’s honor band,” OHS band instructor Cory McBride said.
“Between the four honor bands rehearsing that day, there will be approximately 500 students from school districts all over Northeast Iowa.”
Oelwein is in charge of providing all of the equipment, facilities and meals for the event.
“On Saturday when we could use the most help would be between about 4:00 and 8:30 p.m. That will be when we do most of the cleanup throughout the building,” McBride said.