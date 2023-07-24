As summer rolls into the new school year, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) announces it is now accepting applications for the Head Start program for the 2023-2024 school year and the year-round Early Head Start program. Head Start is the only all-day free 3- and 4-year-old preschool program in the area that meets five days per week. Nutritious breakfast, lunch and snack are served daily at no costs to families.
Qualified teachers use the Creative Curriculum to help children learn and provide the academic and social skills to be successful when they reach kindergarten. Free before and after school care may be available for working parents and full-time students. All families with children 3-4 years old by September 15 are encouraged to apply for Head Start.
Unique to Head Start, all enrolled families are partnered with a local Family Service Specialist to offer support to families. NEICAC’s Head Start program services families in Allamakee, Bremer, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard, and Winneshiek counties. Families can apply online at: www.neicac.org or contact the Family Service Specialist in your county.
Are you expecting a child and not quite sure what to do? Do you have a new baby or toddler and want someone to talk to for advice? Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation’s Early Head Start (EHS) program can help. EHS is a free in-home parent support visitation program designed for pregnant women and children 0-3 years of age.
Staff strive to help parents become the first and most important teacher for the child. A home visitor will bring educational activities to the home and provide resources for parents, help them set goals and answer their questions. EHS home visitors also provide health and nutrition screens , educational experiences including age appropriate activities, and referrals.
Additionally, the agency provides playgroup experiences and field trips for the whole family. All families in Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek counties with children ages 0-3 and expectant mothers are encouraged to apply for Early Head Start.
Persons may apply online at: www.neicac.org or contact the local county NEICAC Family Service Specialist. NEICAC provides the support and resources to improve the stability and quality of life for individuals and families with limited resources. Questions? Call the Early Head Start Office at: 563-539-2502.
Family Service Outreach offices in Fayette County are in Oelwein, 319-283-2510, and West Union, 641-379-8761