The extended community congregated on a farm just south of Stanley on a mild, sun-splashed Wednesday to lend a hand to one of their own.
“There are so many people willing to help,” Amy Copenhaver marveled, as she watched the procession of combines, tractors, and semi-trucks drive toward her corn field. “Neighbors helping neighbors,” she added.
The gathering of equipment and people had been a week in the making and began when Copenhaver’s 55-year-old husband Steve was diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer. The news immediately put the Copenhavers’ harvest in danger, given the immediate needs that Steve’s diagnosis brought.
In short order, however, the family’s friends and neighbors sprang into action, and began working to recruit assistance to ensure the harvest was successfully completed. The results of those efforts, as well as the community spirit that imbues rural Iowa, were on full display Wednesday.
“Steve’s needing to do chemo and having a crop to get in, that’s why we are doing this,” Copenhaver said, before adding a clarifier: “that’s why people are doing this for us.”
The community effort, led by Doug Lentz, included nearly 80 people and more than two dozen machines, all pitching in to cover the Copenhaver’s 85-acre field. ”Some came from down by Rowley,” Copenhaver said, nearly 30 miles from Stanley. Independence and Aurora were among the other towns represented.
According to an early estimate, eight grain carts, eight semis, and eight combines were present, bringing the corn field alive, and all working together in harmony to complete the task. A white drone was also present, buzzing through the blues skies overhead.
At one point, Copenhaver recognized the driver of one of the machines as it roared into the cornfield, noting that she had provided piano lessons for that individual’s child. At another, she was engulfed in a tearful embrace.
“Everybody’s here for you,” she was told.
A harvest that normally requires several days to complete, Copenhaver estimated, would, on this occasion, “take three or four hours to get all done.” In that time, those at work would collect an estimated 20 trailer loads of corn, which was ticketed for Masonville, where it would be delivered to the elevator at Innovative Ag Services.
In addition to the neighbors who gave their time and resources to help, BankIowa of Independence served lunch to feed the gathering, while the city’s First Presbyterian Church assisted by providing desserts.