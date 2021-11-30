A lawsuit regarding a planned fence around a historic cemetery is scheduled for Jan. 7 in Clayton County District Court.
Owners of property adjacent to Reed Cemetery filed a lawsuit in June against Sperry Township disputing the cemetery’s boundaries.
The plaintiffs — Tomahawk Trust, Prairie Grove LLC, the Karla D. Orr Irrevocable Trust, and the Becky R. Hoffman Irrevocable Trust — would like the matter resolved before spring planting, a court document says.
Reed Cemetery is about six miles southwest of Volga. It was established through a handwritten deed dated Jan. 31, 1867, and is managed by Sperry Township, according to a brief filed by Clayton County Attorney Zachary C. Hermann.
The cemetery’s neighbor to the west and north is Prairie Grove LLC, to the east is Tomahawk Trust and to the south are the Orr and Hoffman estates.
The dispute grew from Tomahawk Trust installing tile drain.
“Plaintiff Tomahawk Trust constructed a tile drain on Sperry Township’s land in late 2017 or early 2018,” Hermann wrote. “Sperry Township did not give permission for the construction and have repeatedly requested its removal. Sperry Township wishes for Tomahawk Trust to remove the drain tile and to repair the land to its state before the drain tile’s installation.”
In April of 2018, Sperry Township had a survey completed because of the drain tile and it indicated the cemetery’s boundaries on all four sides were larger than previously believed. The township notified the neighboring landowners that it intended to erect a fence on the newly surveyed boundaries. They objected.
The landowners claim in their lawsuit that the boundaries that they assert have been established by the doctrines of “boundary by acquiescence” and of “practical location.”
For more than 50 years, Sperry Township, “through its actions, has accepted the center of the ‘Road Leading to Volga City” as the boundary line” between the cemetery and the Tomahawk Trust and Hoffman properties, the lawsuit says.
For more than 100 years, the township accepted “the north difference in ground texture as the boundary line between the cemetery and Prairie Grove, it also says.
The landowners also claim the construction of a fence “onto Prairie Grove’s property is an invasion of the Plaintiff’s interest in the access to its property and has impeded its farming operation, and has invaded the interests of the Plaintiff’s use and enjoyment of its land.”
Prairie Grove is seeking damages from the township
In his brief on behalf of the township, Hermann writes: “Plaintiff Prairie Grove claims his farming operation has been impeded by Sperry Township’s recent actions. However, that action must fail, because the cemetery cannot trespass on land it legally owns. Even if Prairie Grove is able to successfully meet its burden under boundary by acquiescence, Prairie Grove would not obtain the title until this Court awards it.”
Herman argues that there is no clear evidence to prove boundary by acquiescence, and the “doctrine of practical location has no applicability to this case.”
“The small number of Iowa cases that have cited the doctrine all point out that the parties’ agreement on a boundary line must be in response the true boundary line being disputed, indefinite, or uncertain, and that the parties should have the intent to settle the boundary line,” Herman wrote.
“Put simply, it must be shown that there was a dispute of a property line, and the parties made some sort of express agreement in an attempt to settle the dispute. ... There is no evidence of a prior dispute of the boundaries, nor is there any evidence of an express agreement to resolve any such dispute.”
Hermann also asserted a counter-claim of trespass: “Plaintiff Tomahawk Trust constructed a tile drain on Sperry Township’s land in late 2017 or early 2018. Sperry Township did not give permission for the construction and have repeatedly requested its removal. Sperry Township wishes for Tomahawk Trust to remove the drain tile and to repair the land to its state before the drain tile’s installation.”