Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Northeast Iowa Regional Housing Trust Fund (NEIRHTF) is accepting applications for first time homebuyer down payment assistance and housing rehabilitation\improvement projects.

Applicants must be low-moderate-income first-time homebuyers, homeowners, landlord/for-profit organizations, or non-profit organizations to promote and create affordable housing activities.

Trending Food Videos