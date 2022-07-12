Oelwein was thrust into a national spotlight on Tuesday because of neo-Nazi propaganda pasted up in City Park.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization based in Washington, D.C., issued a news release condemning the distribution of the flyers that promoted the white supremacist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory. CAIR believes the flyers are linked to a neo-Nazi organization based in Iowa.
“We condemn this attempt to spread racist hate and intimidate the residents of Oelwein,” said Ismail Allison, CAIR national communications coordinator. “We urge law enforcement authorities to investigate this incident and to bring the perpetrators to justice.”
Oelwein Police Capt. Ron Voshell responded to Daily Register questions about the incident noting the officers discovered what was considered to be graffiti at City Park at 8:49 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
“As we do in all of our cases, we are taking the matter seriously and we are investigating it accordingly. We ask that anyone who might have knowledge of this crime or any other incident of similar nature to contact the Oelwein Police Department,” Voshell wrote.
He further stated, “The Oelwein Police Department’s mission is to safeguard freedom by preserving life and property, protecting the constitutional rights of individuals, maintaining order and encouraging respect for the rule of law by the proper enforcement of law. It is also our mission to protect the public through proactive law enforcement and to promote a safe and secure environment for all. We also strive to identify, address and resolve the root causes of community problems and concerns in concert with citizen groups and representatives through the use of community oriented policing strategies. We will always use those guiding principles in our day to day operations and we are using those same principles as we investigate this case.”
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said he had been made aware of the incident.
“I have been briefly updated by public safety. They are in the process of investigating. This type of hate speech is not acceptable in our community,” he said in a phone conversation with the Daily Register on Tuesday.
CAIR also recently condemned the distribution of racist materials in Lino Lakes, Minnesota, Allison said.
On Friday, CAIR called for an investigation into reported racist taunts at a high school softball game in Iowa.
Iowa political news website Iowa Starting Line on Monday posted a report.