President Joe Biden recently signed into law the PACT Act, a new law that expands Veterans Affairs health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances during their deployments in or near combat theaters.
The PACT Act, short for The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, expands the list of health conditions that are assumed (or “presumed”) to be caused by exposure to these substances, according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs.
The PACT Act is perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. The law will help the VA provide generations of veterans of recent conflicts the care and benefits they’ve earned.
What’s the PACT Act and how will it affect my VA benefits and care?
• Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures who served in the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras.
• Adds over 20 more presumptive medical conditions that may be attributed to a Veteran’s exposure to toxic burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic elements.
• Adds locations outside Vietnam where exposure to Agent Orange may be presumed.
• Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care.
• Help the VA improve research, staff education and treatment related to toxic exposures.
How do I obtain VA benefits and learn more about PACT Act?
To get a VA disability rating, your disability must connect to your military service. For many health conditions, you need to prove that your service caused your condition. However, if you are a Veteran with a presumptive condition, you don’t need to prove that your service caused the condition. You only need to meet the service requirements for the presumption.
If you’re a Veteran of the Vietnam War, Gulf War, or conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and feel that you may have been affected by toxic exposure during your service, call Fayette County Veterans Affairs, Director Randall Laughead at 319-238-3329 or the VA at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711) to learn more.