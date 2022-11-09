Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

President Joe Biden recently signed into law the PACT Act, a new law that expands Veterans Affairs health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances during their deployments in or near combat theaters.

The PACT Act, short for The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, expands the list of health conditions that are assumed (or “presumed”) to be caused by exposure to these substances, according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

