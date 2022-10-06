New assistant attorney serving Fayette County

A Clinton, Iowa, native is settling into his new role as an assistant Fayette County attorney. Dustin Ludemann, 35, officially began his Fayette County duties Monday, Aug. 22, after most recently serving as a personal injury attorney in the Quad Cities. Ludemann replaces assistant attorney Jill Dillon, who left her role in the county office in mid-August.
“Dustin brings a wealth of experience, including his service as an assistant attorney in three other Iowa counties; Webster, Black Hawk and Dubuque,” said Fayette County Attorney Wayne Saur. “He is a welcome addition and a perfect match for our office. Figuratively, he has hit the ground running.”
Ludemann earned a Juris Doctorate degree from Drake University Law School after a master’s degree in social work and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Iowa. In addition to reporting to Saur, Ludemann’s duties include working with the various county cases including criminal activities, truancy, juvenile delinquents, traffic charges, children in need of care, all the way up to Class A felonies.
“I find dealing with facts in such a wide variety of cases to be incredibly rewarding to me,” said Ludemann. “And although this is a smaller county than the previous counties I worked in, everybody in this office has a wealth of knowledge and experience. Everything seems to be moving smoothly in my transition.”
Saur will retire at the end of 2022. Assistant Fayette County Attorney Nathan Lein is currently running unopposed on the November general election ballot for the lead county attorney position.