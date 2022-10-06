Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

New assistant attorney serving Fayette County

Newly named Fayette County assistant attorney Dustin Ludemann, Oelwein, stands alongside the jury box at the Fayette County Courthouse in West Union. A native of Clinton, Iowa, his law experience includes similar roles in Webster, Black Hawk and Dubuque counties.

 Mike Van Sickle photo

A Clinton, Iowa, native is settling into his new role as an assistant Fayette County attorney. Dustin Ludemann, 35, officially began his Fayette County duties Monday, Aug. 22, after most recently serving as a personal injury attorney in the Quad Cities. Ludemann replaces assistant attorney Jill Dillon, who left her role in the county office in mid-August.

“Dustin brings a wealth of experience, including his service as an assistant attorney in three other Iowa counties; Webster, Black Hawk and Dubuque,” said Fayette County Attorney Wayne Saur. “He is a welcome addition and a perfect match for our office. Figuratively, he has hit the ground running.”

