Additional cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) were reported Monday in both Louisa and Wright Counties.

On the heels of recent outbreaks in Dallas and Wright Counties, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) on Monday reported additional positive cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in both Louisa and Wright Counties.

In Louisa County, the HPAI virus was found in a non-commercial flock, while that in Wright County came from a flock of commercial layers which includes approximately one million birds.

