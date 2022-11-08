On the heels of recent outbreaks in Dallas and Wright Counties, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) on Monday reported additional positive cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in both Louisa and Wright Counties.
In Louisa County, the HPAI virus was found in a non-commercial flock, while that in Wright County came from a flock of commercial layers which includes approximately one million birds.
“Migration is expected to continue for several more weeks and whether you have backyard birds or a commercial poultry farm, bolstering your biosecurity continues to be the best way to protect your flock from this disease,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Our coordinated response team, comprised of state and federal professionals working with the affected producers, will continue to move swiftly to limit the spread of this virus.”
An exceptionally contagious virus, HPAI often exists in wild birds that don’t appear to be ill, though the disease is often fatal to domestic flocks, including turkeys and chickens. HPAI is spread through the feces or mucus of an infected bird. Signs that a bird may have HPAI include lethargy, a decrease in egg production, and difficulty breathing, as well as coughing, sneezing, or nasal discharge.
In an effort to stop the spread of HPAI, both commercial and non-commercial flock owners should strive to prevent contact between theirs and wild birds. Any sick birds or unexplained deaths among birds should be reported immediately to state or federal officials. If producers suspect signs of HPAI, they should contact their veterinarian.
Possible cases should also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305, while biosecurity resources and information on best practices can be found at iowaagriculture.gov/ biosecurity.
The HPAI diagnosis in birds does not pose a public health concern, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, as it remains safe to consume properly cooked poultry products, including eggs, all of which should be brought to an internal temperature of 165 degrees before consumption.