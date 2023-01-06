Hy-Vee, Inc. announces that Medicare Part D beneficiaries are now able to access reduced-cost monthly insulin supplies and free Shingrix vaccines at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations, as outlined in the recent Inflation Reduction Act, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
Insulin Out-of-Pocket Cap
Under the Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare Part D beneficiaries who take insulin will see their out-of-pocket costs capped at $35 for a month’s supply of each covered formulary insulin product, beginning this month at Hy-Vee pharmacies. A deductible will also not be applied to covered insulin products.
Starting July 1, 2023, individuals covered under Medicare Part B who take insulin through a traditional pump covered under Medicare’s durable medical equipment benefit, will also not have a deductible applied, and cost-sharing will be capped at $35 for a month’s supply of that insulin.
To refill an insulin prescription or transfer a prescription to their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy, individuals can visit www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy.
The Inflation Reduction Act also makes adult vaccines recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) — including the shingles vaccine — available with no deductible and no cost-sharing to individuals with Medicare prescription drug coverage (Medicare Part D). This makes coverage of vaccines under Medicare Part D consistent with coverage of vaccines under Medicare Part B, such as the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
Individuals can schedule their Shingrix vaccination by contacting their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy. Shingrix is a 2-dose vaccine that is recommended for individuals 50 years and older. Individuals should get their second Shingrix dose 2 to 6 months after their first dose.
According to the CDC, the best way to protect oneself from shingles is to get Shingrix. Shingles is a painful rash illness, which sometimes leads to long-term nerve pain. The main symptom is severe pain, which can continue for months or even years. Individuals who have previously been infected with shingles should also get Shingrix to prevent getting the disease again.