The city of Oelwein has partnered with Kluesner Sanitation for residential garbage and recycling services. The Kluesner contract begins April 1, and residents will see a $.63 increase in their monthly utility bill starting with the March 31 bill.
Along with the new sanitation service will come a new and simple garbage and recycling schedule. Garbage pickup for the entire town will be each Thursday. Recycling will also be on Thursdays and continue biweekly.
Bulk items will be picked up every Monday. Persons who have large items to get rid of can purchase stickers at $20 each. The stickers must be purchased by noon the Friday before the pickup date. Residents who have more garbage than can fit in their container with the lid closed, can purchase extra garbage bag stickers of $2 for each bag.
The new Kluesner Sanitation containers will be delivered to residences the week of March 27-31. The large 96 gallon garbage and recycling containers will both be blue, with a light blue lid on the recycling container. The smaller 45 gallon garbage and recycling containers will be tan with a blue lid on the recycling container. Persons with questions about the transition can call Kluesner Sanitation, 563-927-5977.
Black Hawk Waste will be collecting their containers at the end of March.