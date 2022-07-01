Who makes the best muffins in Fayette County? The answer will be revealed at the Fayette County Fair on Wednesday, July 20, when celebrity judges make the selection.
Area bakers can get in on the fun by bringing a plate of 6 favorite muffins enclosed in a zip lock bag to the band stand Wednesday afternoon between 3 and 4 p.m. Judging will begin at 4:30 and the winner will be awarded $25 cash prize.
The product must be made from scratch, no mixes, and the recipe must be included. Persons with questions may call 563-920-0681 and leave a message.
At a future time muffins using the winning recipe will be featured at the Hawkeye Coffee Company. Watch Facebook for details.