Oelwein’s Hub City Heritage Building will soon welcome two additional attractions, which, when opened to visitors later this year, will not only reflect the culmination of months of labor and planning but also secure the site’s standing as a truly unique destination, not only in Iowa, but throughout the nation and beyond.
Spearheading the remarkable transformation of the building is Oelwein’s Anthony Ricchio, who holds a personal connection to the twin projects he has undertaken.
“In that building, we’ll have the Hub City Railroad Museum,” Ricchio said, “and then we’ll have the Italian Heritage Museum in a small room upstairs.” Next to that, meanwhile, will exist a remarkably special space. It will be there, he continued, that Oelwein will have “the first in the United States—there’s not currently one in existence, as ours will be the very first—Waste Industry Historical Society,” a singular attraction marking a further addition to the city’s cultural offerings.
“What this is focused on is the history of the garbage business,” Ricchio said, a sweeping institution that endeavors to publicly display “the history of the manufacturers who built the garbage trucks, the history of how garbage pickup started, where it’s going, how the materials are transported, and how they’re dealt with now compared to the past.”
In fact, the Waste Industry Historical Society, once opened, will literally be a one-of-a-kind destination. “It will be the first one in the world,” Ricchio said. “There’s nothing out there. When you look at all the different museums in different cities, there are airplane museums, railroad museums, car museums, truck museums, but there’s not one for the garbage business.”
In undertaking the project, Ricchio added, “I am trying to preserve the history of the Oelwein area, the northeast Iowa area and the midwest.”
Himself a former member of the Hub City Heritage Corporation board, Ricchio’s familiarity with the entity led him to propose the idea for the unused upstairs space, which, he indicated, had come up on a prior occasion. “I knew they had vacant rooms,” he explained, “so I said if I get some money raised, I will fix the floor and redo the lighting in there, and so that is what I did to get my spot.”
Members of the Railroad Board, including President Ed Raye, Vice President Dana Smith, Treasurer Lynda Payne, and Chris Mundt, were thus instrumental in allowing the addition of the incoming attractions, a partnership that signals a cooperative effort between non-profit entities.
Ricchio’s connections to both the Italian Heritage Museum and the Waste Industry Historical Society efforts are extensive and personal: for example, he boasts a lengthy, 40-year background in the local waste industry.
“I started out in high school doing curbside recycling pickup in Oelwein,” he explained, “and I also worked for my parent’s company, Ricchio Sanitation. I was the first ever curbside recycling service here years ago. I had about 150 residential stops in town, along with about 50 commercial stops, and went as far as Readlyn, Hazleton, Stanley and Aurora.”
Later, after his family sold their business to Waste Management, Ricchio worked for the new owner until 2013, at which time he assumed his current role as an industry demonstration driver/specialist, working to sell trucks to various companies. In his 10 years of demo driving, Ricchio said, he has been to 48 states. “I’ve seen everything you can imagine,” he noted.
Given the breadth of his experience, it should be no surprise that the items displayed in the Waste Industry Historical Society will be plentiful and varied, artifacts including “books, photos, brochures from equipment companies, trinkets, dumpster decals, hats, shirts… I am renting a room right now to store all the stuff,” he observed, with a laugh.
His family’s Italian roots and its previous efforts to preserve that background, meanwhile, also spurred his work to create what he identified will be “the first-ever in the area Italian Heritage room,” which will be located next to the Waste Industry Historical Society space.
Though his focus has been on preparing the two new attractions, Ricchio has also become increasingly involved with the existing Railroad Heritage Museum, including its George Whalen Room, a spaced named for an Oelwein man who, Ricchio said, was “one of the last guys to lock up the old CNW shop in town. He was one of the head guys there. He’s got so much history in the CNW stuff that he’s got his own room. It’s really neat and includes lots of archived stuff from the railroad yard when it was in its heyday.”
And though Whalen still lives locally, most of the others with a direct connection to Oelwein’s railroading past have departed, an unfortunate reality that Ricchio hopes his new initiatives will help to remedy. “It’s a dying place,” he observed, of the Railroad Museum, “but hopefully with my place going in there, it will bring people from out of state to come in and see the whole aspect,” he said, of what Oelwein has to offer.
Once opened, the spaces will accept donations from visitors to support their continuation. Those willing to volunteer their time to assist, meanwhile, are also being sought.
As of this spring, Ricchio’s work on the upstairs venues—both the Italian Heritage Museum as well as the Waste Industry Historical Society —remained ongoing, as the space’s roof, windows, and heating and cooling systems were among the aspects needing attention. “I’m cleaning right now,” Ricchio said in February, as he was waiting out the depth of winter to begin the final renovations. “There’s no heat. It’s cold up there. I’ve got to wait until it gets to be 40 degrees-plus to get in there.”
Despite the needed attention, the new venues should be open by summer, however.
“They’ll both be ready by May,” Ricchio concluded.