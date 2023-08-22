In the aftermath of last month’s deadly truck accident near Volga, new details involving the incident and what occurred have been released by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
According to an updated press release issued Monday, at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office received a number of reports alerting them to the accident. Upon their arrival at the scene, law enforcement determined that a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck carrying seven individuals was being driven southwest on Domino Road near the Volga Campground. Videos of the incident, which authorities subsequently obtained from witnesses, depicted a series of three trucks, each accelerating rapidly in succession, with the GMC being the third and final of those vehicles.
At the time of the incident, the GMC was being driven by 24-year-old Tucker Baker, a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, while William Gross, also 24, and Brett Gross, 21, both also of St. Joseph, Missouri, were seated on the vehicle’s tailgate, which was in the down position. Because of the truck’s rapid acceleration, however, both William and Brett Gross were unable to remain seated, and were thrown from their positions on the tailgate before landing on the pavement nearby.
As a result of the accident, the Grosses were taken by MercyOne Ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center in Elkader, from which both were subsequently transported by air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in critical condition. On July 31, meanwhile, William Gross died of his injuries, while Brett Gross remained hospitalized before his eventual release.
During the incident, none of the other occupants of the GMC were injured.
In light of the new findings, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Technical Collision Investigators have presented the case to their County Attorney’s Office for the consideration of possible charges, Monday’s release stated.
In responding to the emergency, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Elkader Police Department, Clayton County Conservation, MercyOne Elkader Ambulance, Volga Fire, Volga First Responders, LifeGuard Air Ambulance and Air Care 2 Air Ambulance.