New Dollar General to open Thursday morning

Oelwein’s new Dollar General store will open to the public Thursday morning. The new store at 236 First Ave. S.E., just south of Berryman Family Dentistry, is being stocked full of new items in addition to the familiar goods that are regularly found at all Dollar General locations.
The new building features 10,000 sq. ft. of display area and manager Nic Weber says, “It’s going to be very nice.”
Weber said shoppers will be pleasantly surprised at the new selection of merchandise, adding there will be different items than were found at the former store.
There will be more home décor and furnishings offered in this Dollar General. An expanded grocery section will also feature fresh produce and more ready-made meal selections.
Dollar General has been a retail variety store in Oelwein for a number of years. Previous locations have included the former Spurgeon’s building on North Frederick and its last home before the new building, at the corner of South Frederick and Second Street SE.
The American chain of variety stores is headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee and was started in 1939 as a family-owned business, J.L. Turner and Son, in Scottsville, Kentucky. As of February 2021, Dollar General operates 17,266 stores in the continental U.S.