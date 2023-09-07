Though the ongoing rehabilitation of 27 S. Frederick has garnered significant recent attention, it was a neighboring structure that, on Thursday, occupied the time of contractors, explained Matt Lynch, who was supervising that adjacent project for Lynch Roofing, Inc., of Manchester.
“25 S. Frederick,” Lynch detailed, in specifying to the Daily Register which building was the focus of his group’s efforts. “We are just putting a new roof on it.”
This newest downtown roofing project, which Lynch indicated had just gotten underway Thursday morning, was brought about by unfortunate though unsurprising circumstances, he said.
“Just, it’s old,” he observed, regarding the issues necessitating the replacement. “We are putting a EPDM roof on, which is rubber. It’s going to last longer (than metal), and it’s just a better option for a low slope.”
While, from a vantage point situated on S. Frederick, it appeared a relatively small crew was engaged in the endeavor, Lynch corrected that assumption by noting the true number of laborers employed in making the repairs. “Oh, no, there’s ten of us here,” he said.
The process necessary to accomplish the task, meanwhile, was comprised of several related steps, Lynch continued, one made easier, perhaps, by the similarity between the new and existing roofs.
“We just take the old roof off, which has got the same thing on it now,” Lynch noted, “so we take that off, and then put the new one down. Insulation will get screwed down, and then we glue the rubber to that.”
As for whether the effort will pose a significant disruption to north-bound traffic in the vicinity, Lynch indicated that little along that line should be anticipated.
“Oh, no,” he observed, of what travelers through the area might expect in the way of possible delays as the project is ongoing. “This is it here. Everything else is in the back, in the alley. I’ve got (cones) out on the street (around the truck).”
Once the new rubber panels were transferred to the roof, meanwhile, any street obstruction would diminish even further, he said.
“As soon as we get that stuff up there, I can take this down, and the street will be back fully open again,” Lynch noted, in reference to the large piece of heavy machinery then parked along the curb.
While requiring the efforts of a large cohort to accomplish, there was nothing about this particular job, from what he had seen, that marked it as being exceptional compared to others of its ilk, Lynch added. “Nope,” he affirmed. “Nothing out of the ordinary.”
In light of that reassuring reality, then, a relatively speedy replacement seemed in the offing, he predicted hopefully.
“If everything goes according to plan,” he concluded, already looking ahead. “We should be done by the end of Friday.”