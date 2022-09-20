Among the newest attractions in northeast Iowa is Underground Escape, a destination offering two escape rooms which opened its doors in June.
Underground Escape was created by Darrel Miller, who grew up on a dairy farm near Waukon and later joined the U.S. Army before leaving northeast Iowa for 10 years. Upon his return, he first entered the construction industry before becoming an electrician.
In fact, it was his work as an electrician that fostered his original idea of establishing a local escape room. On a family trip to the Wisconsin Dells, Miller explained, he went through an escape room, during which he realized the concept and design was something anyone with his own training could have produced. “I can do this,” Miller recalls thinking.
After returning home, during the year that followed, Miller toyed with the idea of opening an escape room of his own, which he felt would be a welcomed addition to the area’s sparse recreational opportunities. Miller admits, however, that he remained “afraid to take the leap” into business until, over the following winter, a reduced workload led him to pursue the possibility with renewed vigor. After finding out how inexpensive a local storefront was, Miller decided to put his plan into action.
Having acquired a storefront, Miller’s work began in earnest in February 2022. At first planning to create his escape room, as Miller described it, “old school,” he decided instead to implement a more modern option, utilizing remote controls and computer software, all of which is run through a ‘brain box’ housing the delicate programing. It was learning the features of this modern technology that Miller identified as the most challenging part of bringing his plan to fruition.
By June, his first escape room was open for business.
Boasting a workplace theme, Miller explained the concept behind this room was that employees had been trapped by a colleague and had 30 minutes to escape or they would be fired.
Miller’s first room was followed by a second, which opened later in the summer.
This second offering was based on a horror theme, as participants are locked in a basement, with a chain-rattling monster trapped in a box, a creature that will free itself and consume anyone who hasn’t escaped the room after one hour.
Miller plans on changing the theme of his rooms periodically, to keep the experience for his clients new.
In its earliest stages, Miller describes the public response to his escape rooms as “middle of the road,” which he attributes largely to misunderstandings regarding the general concept. While most of his clients have been between the ages of 16 and 25, Miller hopes to dispel the notion that escape rooms are “for middle-schoolers.” As Miller noted, for example, escape rooms can also be “fun for people in their 50’s.” So intent is Miller on revising these misconceptions that he is considering offering a promotion that will provide customers over 40 with a discount.
Growing in popularity as a team-building exercise and family activity, escape rooms mix puzzle-solving with the pressure of a time limit to create an exciting experience. In them, a series of clues is provided, each building on the previous one, leading participants to locate several keys which unlock or reveal additional clues, with the final key allowing the participants to ‘escape’ the room they are in, all of which must be done before the time limit expires. Most escape rooms, however, including Underground Escape, provide hints to confounded participants upon request, while a ‘panic button’ is also present in each room, allowing people to leave at any point.
About the number of participants who can be included in a room at a single time, Miller identifies four to six people as the ideal range, with four being “the perfect number,” he said.
Located in Waukon, Underground Escape is open Thursdays and Fridays from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., and from noon until 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. While closed Monday through Wednesday, special appointments may still be scheduled upon requested. In every case, reservations are encouraged, which can be made by calling 563-217-3028 or visiting Underground Escape’s Facebook page.