FAIRBANK — Mayor Bill Cowell administered the oath of office on Monday to new Fairbank Fire Chief Chris West, who was promoted from an assistant chief. The council postponed decisions on roofing for the fire station and a letter of intent for matching funds on a downtown building project, to gather more information.
The Fairbank City Council approved renewing the Wellmark HSA for participating city staff at a 10.8% increase on the premium on Monday with VanDaele Insurance of Fairbank.
The council appointed representatives to the 911 boards of three counties and set 2023 citywide cleanup days for May 8 and Oct. 9 after consulting with parties involved.
FIRE OFFICERS
Many Fairbank Fire officers took their oaths from new Chief West after he took his. West administered oaths for 1st Assistant Chief Drake Mangrich, EMS Chief and 2nd Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Bodensteiner, Fairbank Fire Department President Collin Woods, Vice-President Courtney Rochette, and Treasurer Janice Martins.
FIRE STATION ROOFING
For roofing the fire station, Chief West recalled that the two quotes received in December were $20,000 from Perry Construction and just over $26,500 from local contractor Legacy Roofing of Iowa, which roofed the Riverside Park Gazebo last fall and was believed to have done work for the Community Club.
The council is not required to take the low bid, per discussion.
“We want to research each of the quotes a little bit more, and I think they’d both be OK with that, both contractors,” Councilman Tyler Woods said.
West recalled the specifications from memory. The bid paperwork was in possession of a former department officer who had left the meeting.
BUILDING REMEDIATION
The council postponed Monday a decision until the Monday, Jan. 23 meeting on a letter intended to specify the amount of city matching funds to be tentatively allocated to help rehabilitate a downtown building. The tentative allocation is needed for a pre-application for a Community Catalyst Building Remediation Grant through the Iowa Economic Development Authority, due Jan. 27.
The council heard on Dec. 12 that a former Fairbank resident employed in construction, John Welsh, has put work into fixing up “his grandparents’” building downtown — locally known as the former 1897 Cafe building on East Main Street — and is looking to bring in a business.
The Maurice E and Wilma E Welsh Trust is listed as owning 111 Main St. E. in Fairbank, in Buchanan County Assessor’s online records.
Welsh had given a rough estimate that the total project will cost $360,000 at the Dec. 12 meeting. Per meeting minutes, that was divided into a $100,000 grant request, a $100,000 match from the city, and an “additional $160,000 contributed by the owner.”
“We could do an internal loan,” Councilman Ron Woods said Monday.
The city could again use tax increment financing certification on Dec. 1, 2024, and start collecting it the following year if it wanted to do an “internal loan,” City Clerk Brittany Fuller told the Daily Register.
This is what the council did at a Nov. 28 special meeting for the Main Street/Iowa 281 project. The council approved changes to its urban renewal area plan, adding that project and related TIF certification for fiscal 2024.
Discussing Monday the Catalyst Grant match for the Welsh building, “We’d certify in 2024, and it would come back in ’25,” Fuller said.
Buchanan County Economic Development Commission Director Lisa Kremer, paraphrasing a conversation with a state official, said the state would look at “a scope of work toward the project.” This would include the local dollar match and in-kind work as an overall city contribution.
The scope doesn’t have to be final for the pre-application, but rather, “what we think we’re able to do,” Kremer said. If asked to apply, when the actual application goes in in April, the estimate would need to be “more concrete.”
“I did ask John for the actual numbers on what that is, but he hasn’t got back to us,” Fuller said.
The council also discussed potentially asking for less than the full $100,000. This would increase Welsh’s share, Fuller told the Daily Register.
“We don’t have a lot of downtown buildings, so I’d agree we have to do something to fix the ones we have,” Councilman Andrew Williams said.
The grants will be awarded June 15, and if the Fairbank project is asked to apply in April and is awarded, then Welsh will have two years from that date to get the project finished.
INSURANCE RENEWED
The council renewed the city health insurance on the same plan as currently — a Wellmark HSA — through VanDaele Insurance of Fairbank on Monday, Jan. 9.
At the Dec. 12 meeting, VanDaele Insurance rep Amy Rechkemmer advised the council of a 10.8% increase in the premium on the current plan, which was the lowest increase presented.
To a question from the mayor about prescriptions, “they will get a negotiated rate,” Rechkemmer said, noting many pharmacies offer common prescriptions below the negotiated rate. The consumer prescription price will come out of the out-of-pocket maximum, she said.
Alternate “traditional” plans would have been a 27% to 31% increase in premium. Through United Health Care, another HSA would have been “way more expensive,” Rechkemmer said.
Councilman Ron Woods said Dec. 12 he didn’t think anyone wanted to switch companies.
Comparing to last year, the Wellmark HSA plan was approved on Jan. 10, 2022, at which time the premium increased just over 5% from the prior year, per discussion at the Nov. 23, 2021 meeting.
911 BOARDS
For 911 board appointments, Fire Chief Chris West was appointed to the Bremer County 911 Board, and Ron Miller was reappointed to the Buchanan and Fayette counties’ EMA and 911 Boards.
Since Fairbank has response area in Bremer County, the city has representation on that 911 Board. Since Fairbank is not located in Bremer County, the city would have no representation on the EMA Commission, Bremer County EMA coordinator Kip Ladage told the Daily Register.