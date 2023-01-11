Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAIRBANK — Mayor Bill Cowell administered the oath of office on Monday to new Fairbank Fire Chief Chris West, who was promoted from an assistant chief. The council postponed decisions on roofing for the fire station and a letter of intent for matching funds on a downtown building project, to gather more information.

The Fairbank City Council approved renewing the Wellmark HSA for participating city staff at a 10.8% increase on the premium on Monday with VanDaele Insurance of Fairbank.

