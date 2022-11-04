Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

(FDA) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Overdose Prevention Framework – our vision to undertake impactful, creative actions to prevent drug overdoses and reduce deaths, was recently introduced.

The framework consists of four priorities, including encouraging harm reduction, in part through efforts to expand availability of overdose reversal products, notably naloxone. The FDA is building on our actions to help expand the availability and access to this life saving medication, an effort that we hope will be embraced by harm reduction programs and manufacturers.

