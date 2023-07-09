Today

Abundant sunshine. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.