With the start of the fiscal year on Saturday, July 1, various new state laws and regulations took effect, including the merger of the Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Department of Human Services. These departments are now collectively known as the Iowa Health and Human Services alignment or HHS.
Fayette County Supervisor Janelle Bradley provided a brief overview of changes, which will affect the local supervisors, during the board’s regular Monday, July 3, meeting. Among the modifications is a shift from 12 voting counties to six in a rotating six-month cycle. More information will be provided in coming weeks.
Additionally, assistant county engineer Luke Bowdish provided the supervisors an update on the Secondary Roads Department. Among the items shared was progress on the Maple Road culvert, striping work along county roads, and work along Juniper Road.
The supervisors briefly discussed consideration of charging rent to the Fayette County Social Services Department, which currently occupies space within the courthouse. Additional research and consideration of this matter has been tabled for future meetings.
In addition, it was reported plans for a celebration recognizing the 100-year anniversary of the Fayette County Courthouse in downtown West Union are underway and will be discussed further during subsequent supervisor meetings.