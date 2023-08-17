Editor’s note: This is the conclusion in a two-part series on the recent backpack distribution event held at Oelwein’s Wings Park Elementary School.
Once the donated backpacks and myriad supplies were gathered, the all-new items were then packed into each bag, a task done as part of a larger district program to welcome and prepare those who will soon be making their debut in the Oelwein District, noted Barb Fogarty, Student and Family Service Director for the Oelwein School District.
“They are first year in our district, and they have been in in-service for new staff,” she said, “and we incorporate this as part of their orientation. And their mentors are here with them. Every new person in our district has a mentor, even if they’ve taught 20 years someplace else.”
The chore of filling the school bags, which was completed just prior to their distribution to families on Tuesday, was accomplished in surprisingly short order by the new group, a fact not lost on Fogarty, who was also there to assist in the process.
“They were awesome at filling those backpacks,” she marveled.
The new staff filled the backpacks so quickly, in fact, that time remained for an ice cream break before the distribution began.
Following the treat, the stuffed backpacks were presented to those who had lined up outside.
“They (the families) arrive, and we have a delivery system with our new teachers, and it works out great,” Fogarty said, in simply describing the process.
As for how the families are selected, Fogarty indicated that doing such falls under her office’s purview, but also that, in the end, nobody seeking the assistance is turned away.
“I do a lot of that work,” she noted, of identifying the families receiving the aid, “and that’s all confidential. I don’t scrutinize if anyone stops in. It just works.”
“There’s just a need there,” added Sheila Bryan, a member of Oelwein’s Christ United Presbyterian Church, who worked closely with Fogarty in completing the venture. “That’s why they come to the school. They need help, and they know the school is there to help them.”
“We are their backup,” said Fogarty.
The entire process, it would appear, needs little change or revision, Fogarty said, given both the work of the Oelwein Area Council of Churches, which provided the backpacks and supplies, and the community’s noteworthy assistance.
“It’s running so smoothly,” she observed, of the project. “It’s like a smooth-oiled machine,” while the families assisted “are all so grateful. People are good.”
Providing that help, meanwhile, goes beyond the churches, as the broader effort would be more correctly viewed as a community-wide display of unbridled support, Fogarty said.
“We have other, just random community members who call me and make donations,” she said. “It’s very generous. They’ll just call me and say, ‘do you need something?’ and we might have a need, and they come forward.
“We are grateful for all this community support here at the school,“ Fogarty concluded. “We really couldn’t do it without the community. They are pretty amazing that way. Oelwein is amazing.”