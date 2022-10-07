The new Kwik Star at the corner of Highway 150 S and 14th Street SE opened early Thursday morning and business has been nonstop since. The super-size convenience store, the largest style in the corporation’s Midwest chain, rose from bare ground to bustling in about five months.
Guest Service Leader Carmen Wedemeier has worked for Kwik Star more than 21 years, beginning with the small store that got its start at the corner of Highway 150 and Seventh Street SE, where Jo-Jo’s Dairy Queen is now located.
Lots of folks don’t remember the chain getting its start at that spot, before purchasing the corner property at First Avenue SE and East Charles. It was there that Kwik Star really gained popularity as a 24/7 convenience store in the heart of town.
Wedemeier helped get that store going after it was built and continued to work there until transferring to the second Kwik Star this week. Now she is once again enjoying the freshness of the new location and renewed feeling of going to work each day.
“I like the new store. It’s so nice and it’s great to have all the room,” Wedemeier said, between assisting customers.
“It’s big and fun!” said Macey Doty, who has worked for Kwik Star two and one-half years. “I love the ‘all-new’ feeling. The customer flow is a lot different and will take some getting used to, but I love it all and having a new store to work in.”
Dakotah Bissell and her two young daughters, Rosalie, 6, and Sterling, 18 months, were picking up some breakfast to start their day Friday morning.
“I love the new store,” she said, as they headed for the checkout. Rosalie liked the expanded selection of delicious donuts.
The larger convenience store has added features including a car wash and diesel bay, E-88 fuel, expanded take-and-bake food line, and more groceries/travel items. The new location is easily accessible for employees in the Industrial Park area from Bertch Cabinets, East Penn, the RAMS Center, Tech Center, Ashley Molding, Quality Plus Manufacturing and ICE Manufacturing.
While the brand-new Kwik Star is seeing a lot of traffic already, area residents should know the downtown location will also remain open as both spots are prime high-traffic areas. A ribbon-cutting of the new store is planned for Oct. 18.