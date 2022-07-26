Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Groundwork began at the site for the new Kwik Star in May, and construction crews have quickly moved the project along at the corner of Highway 150 South and 14th Street SE. The building is the largest model that the Kwik Star chain is constructing right now. When completed it will include a convenience store, car wash, diesel bay, expanded take-and-bake food line, and more groceries/travel items.

Kwik Star is the sister fuel brand of La Crosse, Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip Inc., and operates primarily in Iowa. The first Kwik Star in Oelwein was built at the corner of First Avenue and East Charles Street several years ago and has been a mainstay for fuel and food products ever since.

