Groundwork began at the site for the new Kwik Star in May, and construction crews have quickly moved the project along at the corner of Highway 150 South and 14th Street SE. The building is the largest model that the Kwik Star chain is constructing right now. When completed it will include a convenience store, car wash, diesel bay, expanded take-and-bake food line, and more groceries/travel items.
Kwik Star is the sister fuel brand of La Crosse, Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip Inc., and operates primarily in Iowa. The first Kwik Star in Oelwein was built at the corner of First Avenue and East Charles Street several years ago and has been a mainstay for fuel and food products ever since.
Two years ago in 2020, Kwik Star began offering premade meals that could be reheated in one’s own kitchen or at work. They were very successful, and the company began making plans to open new and bigger stores in several places including Oelwein.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused a shortage of building materials that, in turn, forced Kwik Star to look at all the projects they had going and make some adjustments. Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard said Oelwein was fortunate to be kept on the project list. She said the new location with its proximity to East Penn, NICC, Bertch Cabinets, Ashley Molding and other manufacturing facilities will make it a very convenient stop for truck drivers and workers alike, as well as the general traffic.
On Monday, crew members from The Joseph Company, Design Builders out of Austin, Minnesota, were working on the brick exterior at the new store. A member of the crew said their portion of the project should be finished up in the next two weeks, and they will move on to another Kwik Star job. The crewman said the job has gone smoothly and they have been able to move right along with the work. A different crew handles the interior construction.
Howard said the company will host the grand opening of the store in October and ribbon cutting is planned for Oct. 18.