A state law change this year will affect school accounting procedures, the Iowa Department of Revenue announced. On June 17, 2022, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 2367 into law. Division II of the bill changes LOST — local option sales and service tax — and SAVE — secure an advanced vision for education — distributions from estimated payments to actual amounts collected each month.
As a transition, the first two monthly payments of fiscal year 2023 — August and September 2022 — will be based on estimates. The remaining ten monthly payments — October 2022 through July 2023 — will be based on actual collections.