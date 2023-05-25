Under terms of a bill signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds, a greater number of families will soon become eligible to participate in Iowa’s state-funded childcare assistance program.
The new law introduces several changes to the existing program, as it expands the income eligibility threshold for participation, boosting it from 145% of the federal poverty level to 160%, which equates to earnings of $39,776 for a family of three and $48,000 for a family of four.
The law also increases the work requirement for a child’s parent or guardian to achieve eligibility, raising the minimum from 28 hours per week to 32. Parents, however, could also maintain eligibility by participating in an approved educational or training program, or by actively seeking employment.
Finally, those organizations providing childcare to students receiving aid will see an increase in the per-student amount they are reimbursed by the state.
Families with special needs children, meanwhile, defined as those diagnosed with any of a range of developmental, behavioral and emotional disorders, can earn up to 200% of the poverty level while working an average of 28 hours per week to maintain eligibility, the Des Moines Register reported.
In signing the measure, Gov. Reynolds indicated the increase in most participants’ required work hours was part of an effort to address the growing dearth of labor in the state.
“It’s just minimal and I think we’re just really doing whatever we can to really help families, but to encourage them,” Reynolds said, about the expanded work requirements, Radio Iowa reported. “We have such a workforce shortage in the state of Iowa.”
The change is expected to result in nearly 2,700 additional children enrolling in the assistance program, based on estimates provided by the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency. At present, an average of 17,680 children each month are receiving assistance, according to the Des Moines Register report.
In signing the bill into law, Gov. Reynolds visited Childcare Discovery Center in Fort Dodge, where the business’s owner and director Tammy McNeil indicated the additional funding is long overdue and will provide a much-needed boost to organizations such as hers, where close to half of the students receive state assistance.
“I have been in childcare for almost 40 years and to watch it slowly crumble has been heartbreaking,” McNeil said, in responding to the Governor’s action, according to the Radio Iowa report. “Thank you for recognizing the importance of childcare and working directly with us to address our concerns and take action.”
Those Iowans interested in applying for state childcare assistance can visit https://hhs.iowa.gov/child-care.