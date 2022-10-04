In a joint venture with the University of Iowa, the State Library recently launched the People’s Law Library of Iowa, a new resource intended to provide simple to understand information on topics related to Iowa law.
“We are thrilled to provide this resource to Iowans,” said State Librarian Michael Scott. “Our goal with the People’s Law Library of Iowa is to provide a trusted, reliable source of information on Iowa’s laws with no legalese that the average person can easily comprehend.”
“This website will help Iowans understand their rights and feel empowered as they navigate the legal system,” Scott added.
The resource (peopleslawiowa.org) focuses on topics ranging from consumer and family law to landlord/tenant law, while also providing direction on conducting research on legal issues, in addition to offering a glossary of legal terminology.
The project, modeled on an existing resource in the state of Maryland, reflects the work of the Iowa Access to Justice Commission, a group created in 2016 by the state’s Supreme Court, and their efforts to identify ways to help Iowans access the state’s justice system more easily.
The funds paying for this effort reflect a portion of the money received by the State Library as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Seeking to assist libraries in better connecting patrons with their resources, the State Library initially contacted the University’s Law Library only for advice and ideas, though these conversations would eventually become a partnership between the two institutions.
The website’s legal content was developed primarily by the University, while the State Library’s main contribution came in the form of administrative support and website design assistance.
“I see this work as embodying the mission of the Iowa Board of Regents to engage in ‘creative activities to enhance the quality of life for Iowans and society in general,’“ said Carissa Vogel, the Director of the University of Iowa Law Library. “This website will serve so many people and connect them with the legal information they need to make their lives better. It would not have been possible without the dedicated work of our law librarians and the team at the University of Iowa Law Library as well as volunteer reviewers from the Access to Justice Commission and beyond.”
Though the website has now been launched, both the State Library and University have agreed to continue their collaboration in working to create further legal content and topics to enhance the resource.