In a joint venture with the University of Iowa, the State Library recently launched the People’s Law Library of Iowa, a new resource intended to provide simple to understand information on topics related to Iowa law.

“We are thrilled to provide this resource to Iowans,” said State Librarian Michael Scott. “Our goal with the People’s Law Library of Iowa is to provide a trusted, reliable source of information on Iowa’s laws with no legalese that the average person can easily comprehend.”

