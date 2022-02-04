Today’s (Saturday, Feb. 5) TAKO ice fishing event has been moved to a different location. Ice fishing for kids and chaperones will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Beulahland Camp, 22473 Abbey Road, Elgin, where there is a heated building and participants can eat inside. Persons should park on the road and a tram will transport participants to the pond. All ages are invited and it is free and open to the general public.
At the registration station, kids will receive free ice fishing rigs (feel free to bring your own) plus bait, while they last. There will also be free gifts in a bucket of surprises.
Remember that TAKO events are for families and parents and/or guardians should remain with them, not just drop off children. Please dress warm and appropriate for such an outdoor event in winter. Regardless whether the family is new or experienced in ice fishing, this can be a fun outdoor event.
For further information on this very popular event, contact Fayette TAKO president Leif White at 319-939-1567.