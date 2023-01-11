DES MOINES, IOWA (AP) — The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.
The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
DES MOINES, IOWA (AP) — The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.
The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.
The new jackpot drawing on Friday night will be another milestone in the game, Mega Millions said in a statement early Wednesday.
“Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever,” Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in the statement.
The only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday’s prize is the $1.53 billion won in South Carolina in 2018, Mega Millions said.
The largest jackpot in the U.S. to date was a $2.04 billion Powerball won by a single ticket in California in November.
The estimated $1.35 billion jackpot in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $707.9 million.
There have been 25 drawings over three months since the last time a player matched all six numbers and claimed the jackpot.
Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Cloudy skies. High around 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.