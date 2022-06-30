FAIRBANK — Recent memorial gifts are now on the shelves at the Fairbank Library
Patrons are encouraged to check out the new selections that include the following:
In memory of Dorothy Steggall
“Easy Gluten Free Cookbook” from Bill and Beth Dixon
“Back to the Prairie” from The Fairbank Community Club
In memory of Dick Duffy
“22 Seconds” from Gary Fink
In memory of Patty L Sanborn
“The Seamstress of New Orleans” from The Fairbank Community Club
In memory of Steve Willwerth
“The Swallows’ Flight” from The Fairbank Community Club
In memory of Jerry Plaster
“The Lost Language” from The Fairbank Community Club
In memory of Clair and Carole Levendusky
“White Birch Antiques Puzzle” from Sue Frost