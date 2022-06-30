Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAIRBANK — Recent memorial gifts are now on the shelves at the Fairbank Library

Patrons are encouraged to check out the new selections that include the following:

In memory of Dorothy Steggall

“Easy Gluten Free Cookbook” from Bill and Beth Dixon

“Back to the Prairie” from The Fairbank Community Club

In memory of Dick Duffy

“22 Seconds” from Gary Fink

In memory of Patty L Sanborn

“The Seamstress of New Orleans” from The Fairbank Community Club

In memory of Steve Willwerth

“The Swallows’ Flight” from The Fairbank Community Club

In memory of Jerry Plaster

“The Lost Language” from The Fairbank Community Club

In memory of Clair and Carole Levendusky

“White Birch Antiques Puzzle” from Sue Frost

