A recently organized group offering support for families of those experiencing symptoms of a mental health condition will be meeting for the first time later this month in Fayette County.
Hosted under the auspices of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the new Family Support Group of NAMI Northeast Iowa gathering will convene on Monday, Nov. 28 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the North Fayette Valley Community Coalition Youth Center on the North Fayette Valley East campus, on Canoe Road in Elgin.
While Nov. 28 will be the group’s initial meeting, sessions will be held regularly, occurring on the fourth Monday of each month. These meetings will be facilitated by West Union’s Susan Friedrich and Shannon Brown of Calmar.
Rather than supporting those experiencing mental illness directly, participation in this support group is intended for the adult family members or loved ones of those with mental illness.
NAMI Family Support Groups are peer-led, through which attendees can gain insights by listening to the stories, challenges and successes of others who find themselves in similar situations. Free of cost and led by specially trained family members of those with mental health conditions, these gatherings are structured to allow each participant a chance to share their stories and concerns.
Further goals of the meetings include creating a safe setting at which to discuss the challenges faced, as well as encouraging empathy and productive discussion, developing supportive relationships and creating a hopeful, communal sensibility among all participants.
Any questions about the group should be directed to facilitators Friedrich (563-422-7882) or Brown (319-505-7802).