A recently organized group offering support for families of those experiencing symptoms of a mental health condition will be meeting for the first time later this month in Fayette County.

Hosted under the auspices of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the new Family Support Group of NAMI Northeast Iowa gathering will convene on Monday, Nov. 28 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the North Fayette Valley Community Coalition Youth Center on the North Fayette Valley East campus, on Canoe Road in Elgin.

