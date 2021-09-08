DES MOINES — The state of Iowa has announced the debut of a nationally televised commercial that will introduce the state, and its unmatched quality of life, to a national audience. The 30-second spot is a natural next step in the evolution of the “This is Iowa” initiative, which encourages people to visit, live and work in the state. The spot will air on cable, online and through connected/streaming services later this week.
“Whether it’s The Field of Dreams Game or the Iowa State Fair, we have only begun to tell Iowa’s story,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Our state has been recognized nationally as the #1 state for opportunity, by U.S. News and World Report, and Iowans are the best people you will ever meet. Through this compelling visual journey, we are thrilled to let the nation in on Iowa’s secret, challenge expectations and inspire people to learn more.”
The This is Iowa initiative is designed to attract more visitors and residents to the state by revealing Iowa’s natural beauty, vibrant communities, economical cost of living and working, cultural amenities and growing business sectors.
The initiative supports state efforts to attract new residents and train existing workers to fill a growing number of high-demand job openings. Last year, the Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board recommended expanding the This is Iowa initiative.
The nationally televised commercial can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4xmUW5FmYM
Visit ThisIsIowa.com for stories that showcase what it’s really like to visit, live and work in Iowa.