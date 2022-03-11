Oelwein residents could see groundbreaking for a new Kwik Star as early as next week. That is the latest business news from Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard.
A large parcel of land in Industrial Park was purchased by a developer, and the Kwik Star corporation bought a portion of it at the corner of Highway 150 and 14th Street SE. The location is just north across 14th Street from the NICC/RAMS Center.
Features for the large convenience store include a car wash and diesel bay, take-and-bake expanded food line, and more groceries/travel items.
“It is the biggest one the corporation is building right now,” Howard said.
The COVID-19 pandemic played havoc with businesses across the board, not the least of which were convenience stores. The same year as the 2020 outbreak, Kwik Star began offering take-home meal portions — precooked and ready to reheat in your own kitchen or at work. The premade meals were a big success and Kwik Star was already poised to build and open its new, bigger store in Oelwein and similar projects in some other towns. There were some projects that had already been started but stalled because they couldn’t get refrigeration units and some new stores opened without cooler space, Howard said of the pandemic complications.
“Because of COVID and the shortage of building materials, Kwik Star took a look at all the projects they had going on. Oelwein was included in the plans for the future,” Howard said. “We are very excited that they kept us on the list.As OCAD’s executive director, Howard spends countless hours seeking out businesses that could have an interest in coming to Oelwein, through websites, business contacts, government and other economic development agencies, to name a few. She compares what businesses are looking for in a location with what she can offer them in town.
“A lot of the companies that I have dealt with have certain location requirements for space, competition, speed limits, traffic. Some want to be in a lower speed limit zone of 30 mph or less, and out of truck traffic. Kwik Star did not have a speed limit requirement and wanted to be in a high truck traffic area,” Howard said. She said when she sends out inquiries, it is sometimes days or even weeks before she hears back from them.
“I received a response from their corporate office the same day I sent out information about available space in Oelwein,” Howard said. “That was a very positive connection from the beginning.”
She said with the proximity of the new store to East Penn, NICC, Bertch Cabinets, Ashley Molding and other manufacturing facilities, truck drivers should find the location very convenient, as well as workers looking to grab a quick breakfast, lunch or supper. Howard said the new store will be a 24/7 operation, while the recently renovated Kwik Star next to downtown will likely change to opening and closing hours.
She anticipates groundwork for the new Kwik Star to begin March 16, and they are hoping to be open for business in October/November.