The Oelwein School Board approved on Dec. 20 a bid to purchase a new school bus from Blue Bird in Waterloo for a net bid cost of $108,029 for fiscal year 2023.
The bus is expected in fall 2022, Superintendent Josh Ehn told the Daily Register.
Ehn reviewed the three bids with the board and indicated that Blue Bird has been the preferred bus — efficiencies exist with having a uniform fleet, according to Dec. 20 board minutes.
Director Bob Kalb asked and Ehn confirmed this would be the district’s first seatbelt bus, minutes state.
Other reasons for recommending the Blue Bird package, according to the agenda, were that it met 100% of the specifications, because of warranty work proximity, fleet performance experience and training.
— By Mira Schmitt-Cash