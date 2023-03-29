The Edward Jones office in Oelwein opened in 1985. Curt Solsma has been an advisor in this established office for the past 38 years; his daughter, Katy Solsma Bell, joined him 10 years ago, becoming a Financial Advisor six years ago, and operates out of the same office.
Our Branch Office Administrators round out our branch team, with Kim Stammeyer having 16 years of experience, and Denice Fink with seven. We have a combined 71 years of experience within our branch!
We offer comprehensive financial solutions and services, such as retirement, legacy planning, insurance and education savings, in addition to the traditional investments you expect from a financial advisor.
Excitement is mounting at your local Edward Jones.
We are relocating our office just across the road later this summer, upon completion of a remodel. Our new office will feature a conference room and a new layout of offices, and will be handicapped-accessible.
We are excited for what the future holds in Oelwein!