Country Cottage, a popular local restaurant, was sold at the end of May and is temporarily closed. Dean and Diane Stone sold their longtime business to Arben “Benny” Tafa of Vinton.
Benny has been in the restaurant business 10 years in Vinton and was looking for another location to set up a second diner. The Country Cottage site at 2301 S. Frederick Ave., offers a great customer base and good location.
Benny said he is currently doing some remodeling in the kitchen, but the dining room will stay the same. He is renaming the location Oelwein Family Restaurant. Benny and his brother Rashit Tafa will share cooking duties, but he is hoping to hire addition cook(s), waiters and dishwashers.
The restaurant will feature American cuisine, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, and will be open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Benny said the menu at the Oelwein Family Restaurant will be the same as Vinton Family Restaurant, which persons can find on Facebook if they wish to check it out.
Benny is looking forward to operating a business in Oelwein and hopes to meet many local residents. He says the sooner he gets a staff together, the sooner he can start serving delicious meals. Persons can contact Benny at 319-826-0444 with questions about employment.