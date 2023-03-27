Amid a wave of controversial legislation enacted by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature, a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll revealed that Governor Kim Reynolds’ approval rating has dipped slightly since last fall, while Iowans generally support the policies recently enacted by state lawmakers.
According to the poll, which was released over the weekend, an even 50% of those questioned approve of the Governor’s job performance, which marks a decline of 3 percentage points since October. During that same period, those who disapprove of her work has increased from 42% to 46%, with the remaining 4% indicating their uncertainty.
The poll, which was conducted by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines, included the thoughts of 805 Iowans who were asked for their views over the telephone between March 5 and March 8. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
In explaining her thoughts on the Governor, 59-year-old Marry Creegan, a resident of Maquoketa who responded to the poll, emphasized Reynolds’ willingness to act as well as her measured decision-making as among Reynolds’ major qualities.
“She’s not one of those politicians that waits 10 years to get something done. I do like that about her,” Creegan explained, the Des Moines Register reported. “She does weigh out her decisions carefully. ... And she’s pretty much straightforward and honest about stuff.”
Regarding the recently enacted school choice program, however, Creegan, who approves of the Governor’s performance overall, expressed greater skepticism about the propriety of Reynolds’ position.
“It’s going to hurt public schools, I believe,” Creegan said, according to the Des Moines Register report. “I used to work for the school system, and I can see where it would probably really affect them and where they get their money from and the quality of the education. So that’s probably my one big thing that I really disagreed with her on.”
Creegan’s discontent with the new school choice law is reflective of the state’s wider population, as the poll found that respondents disagreed with the policy by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.
In addition to seeking views on the new school choice law, which 62% of Iowans indicated they oppose, the poll also asked respondents about their views on a number of other recent pieces of state legislation, including the banning of public schools from teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K-6 (54% approve), banning gender-affirming care for minors (52% approve), requiring parental consent for a student to check out a book flagged as inappropriate (53% oppose), prohibiting the use of food assistance support to purchase soft drinks and candy (57% approve) and limiting medical malpractice pain and suffering lawsuits to no more than $2 million (47% approve, 44% oppose).
The poll, meanwhile, revealed that 48% of those questioned approve of the state Legislature’s work, with 36% disapproving and 16% uncertain.
Regarding the Governor, herself, overall, Iowans maintain a 51% — 45% favorable view, down from 55% — 43% last October.
This decline is also apparent in the views of the Governor by various demographic groups, including among self-identified Republicans, with 86% of her own party voicing their approval, compared to 91% last fall. Those Democrats who were polled, meanwhile, disapprove of her performance at an 87% — 12% rate, with an even 50% of Iowa independents also objecting.
Outside of party affiliation, Reynolds also lost support among Iowa men, down from 64% to 60%, along with a drop of nearly 20 percentage points in her approval rating among Iowa Catholics (71% in October to 52% currently).
When asked about the general direction of the state, partisanship again came to the fore, as, though 48% of all respondents indicated their belief that the state was going in the correct direction, only 15% of Democrats did so, along with 74% of Republicans and 46% of Independents. Regardless of political affiliation, 57% of Iowa men said the state was on the right track, while 53% of women were on the other side, indicating their feelings to the contrary.
Also, while most rural respondents (54%) said the state was on a strong path, 52% of those living in cities disagreed while, overall, younger people (those under age 35) were more likely to indicate the state was headed down the right track (55%) than Iowans 65 and over, who said the state was on the wrong trajectory (49%).
“I am proud of what we are doing,” Governor Reynolds said in a Friday interview on FOX News’ America’s Newsroom, KWWL reported. “Our economy is growing and things are happening. We are cutting taxes. We are reducing the size of the government. We’re giving parents a voice in their child’s education.”
When considering the nation as a whole, 74% of Iowans polled agreed the county was on the wrong track, with only 30% of those polled approving of President Joe Biden’s job performance, which constitutes a decline from 35% last October.