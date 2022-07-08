New Queen will be crowned at first day of Fayette County Fair

WEST UNION — A new Fayette County Fair Queen will be crowned and pies will be auctioned when the Fayette County Fair starts, Tuesday, July 19.
“We have 13 terrific candidates this year,” Queen Contest Coordinator Megan Niewoehner said.
The crowning and pie auction will be at the Bandstand, following the fair’s 6 p.m. opening ceremony, flag-raising, and recognition of the Fair Board and of volunteers.
Queen Makaela Kime and Princess Naomi Scott will crown their successors and award runner-up, leadership and personality plus awards.
This year’s queen and princess will receive $1,000 and $500 scholarships, respectively, Niewoehner said at a candidate orientation on Wednesday.
Funds raised at this year’s pie auction will continue to go toward a remodeled Dance Pavilion and Saloon expansion at the fairgrounds, which is projected to cost $350,000.
Drawings posted in the current Dance Pavilion show the new pavilion will be on the left with a middle general entrance and a Saloon — labeled a beer garden on the sky view drawing — on the right. A front walkway will connect the buildings to the existing Commercial Exhibit Hall, left of the pavilion.
Since 2014, the Queen Contest Pie Auction has raised $74,806 for improvement projects around the fairgrounds.
The record pie sale price — $6,374 — belongs to the 2021 Fayette County Fair Queen, Makaela Kime. Candidates are allowed to do pre-fundraising which is added to their pie proceeds after the auction.
“Records are meant to be broken, so come out and support the candidates for the crowning and pie auction — we would love to see you there!” Niewoehner said.
The 13 candidates are:
Kerigan Alexander
Miss Clermont is Kerigan Alexander, 17, the daughter of Mike and Kim Alexander.
She maintains a 3.95 grade point average at North Fayette Valley High School.
School activities include girls wrestling, golf, track, chorus, weightlifting, FFA (chapter reporter) and National Honor Society.
Outside school, she is in 4-H (Eldorado Eagles) and church youth group.
She works on the family farm and at a local dairy farm. Hobbies include showing dairy cattle and spending time with family and friends.
She plans to either go to Iowa State University and major in an agribusiness- or finance-related field, or go to Northeast Iowa Community College for two years and double major in ag finance and dairy science, then transfer to Iowa State.
“After college I hope to have a herd of cattle of my own and remain in Iowa.”
Clermont Community Club sponsors her.
Brooke Balk
Miss Waucoma Brooke Balk, 16, is the daughter of Dan and Katherine Balk.
She maintains a 3.9 GPA at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, good for the honor roll.
“After graduation, I would love to get my real estate license and sell real estate,” she said.
She is the boys basketball manager and is in FFA, vice president of Eden Outer Limits 4-H Club, and altar server at St Mary’s. She participated in a citizenship program.
When not working, she enjoys spending time with family and friends and helping on the farm.
She plans to continue working and hopes to graduate early.
The city of Waucoma sponsors her.
Sydney Baumgartner
2021 Miss Arlington Sydney Baumgartner, 18, is the daughter of Brad and LeAnn Baumgartner.
Because of the late-season crowning of Miss Arlington compared to the Fayette County Fair Queen Contest, the 2022 Miss Arlington — being crowned today, July 9 — will be eligible to participate in the 2023 Queen Contest.
She graduated from Starmont High School in May and maintains a 4.0 GPA at Kirkwood Community College. Her goal is to get her Nurse Practitioner degree and specialize in family care.
Her high school activities included volleyball, basketball, golf, softball, student body president, National Honor Society president, Homecoming Court, Spirit Squad, mentoring and tutoring.
Activities include 4-H, Youth Group, vacation Bible school volunteer, church volunteer, Sunday school teacher, Christmas program volunteer helper, American Red Cross chairperson, food server at events, Stingers Club Volleyball, highway ditch cleanup, and taking puppies to the nursing home.
Scholarships include Iowa Federation of Women’s Club, American Red Cross, Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, D.E. Cole Scholarship, Edward J & Marion McCarthy Scholarship, GFWC Iowa Federation of Women’s Clubs, James R. Smith Scholarship II, Kirkwood Presidential Scholarship, R. Duane Munter Scholarship, Starmont Community Dollars for Scholars General Scholarship, Starmont Volleyball Scholarship, Wilma Maser Scholarship and Women’s Lions Club.
Honors include Super Science Award — Alignment of the Stars Award, Scholars GPA Award, Tri-Rivers Conference Athletic Award, Second in the Class Honor, Red Cord of Honor — American Red Cross, Outstanding Academic Excellence — Presidents Education Award and PBIS Award.
Her hobbies are helping her dad on the farm, spending time with residents at Maple Crest Manor, working as a Certified Nursing Assistant, hiking and biking.
The Arlington Women’s Star Club and the Arlington Community Club sponsor her.
Megan Blong
Miss St. Lucas Megan Blong, 16, is the daughter of Ron and Donna Blong.
She maintains a 3.4 GPA at Turkey Valley High School.
Her school activities include Student Senate, Large Group Speech, Individual Speech, theater and FFA, having held several officer positions.
She has received the FFA Star Greenhand Award, and advanced to state speech three times — for group in 2021, and for individual both in 2021 and 2022.
Her hobbies include reading, working in her garden, taking care of her duck, doing puzzles, watching movies and hanging out with friends.
She plans to run this school year for FFA chapter president. She is exploring potential career paths in journalism and teaching, and she hopes to have the opportunity to study abroad.
The city of St. Lucas sponsors her.
Lily King
Miss Oelwein — 2022 — Lily King, 17, is the daughter of Jon and Candace King.
She maintains a 3.7 GPA at Oelwein High School where her activities include volleyball, softball, basketball stats, Concert Choir and Belle Voce. She received the Whatever It Takes Award and is in National Honor Society.
She helps at the food pantry and in her spare time enjoys organizing and baking.
She plans to attend UNI to major in biology then transfer to Palmer College and get her Doctor of Chiropractic.
The Oelwein Chamber and Area Development sponsors her.
Keely Krambeer
Miss Wadena Keely Krambeer, 18, is the daughter of Matt and Jeannie Krambeer.
She plans to pursue communications studies at Central College in the fall. She graduated from North Fayette Valley High School with a 4.0 GPA.
She participated in Student Council, basketball, track, softball, football managing, drama, choir, Jazz Choir, band, drum line, National Honor Society, speech, and Young Women’s Empowerment Club.
She volunteers at TigerHawk Basketball Club camps and practices and has played timpani for four years at the West Union “Messiah” performance.
She was on the gold honor roll all four years in high school, and has won the Janet Helgerson Memorial scholarship, the Diane Teig Memorial Scholarship, the Whitney O’Brien Memorial Scholarship, the Retired Teachers Association Scholarship, and the Wadena Alumni Scholarship.
She likes reading, singing, painting, sewing, listening to music, and being with friends and family.
The Wadena-Illyria Betterment Club sponsors her.
Jaycee Lopez
Miss Elgin Jaycee Lopez, 16, is the daughter of Charlene Guyer.
She maintains a 3.9 GPA at North Fayette Valley High School, good for the honor roll.
She plans to study social work at the University of Northern Iowa.
Her school activities include volleyball and choir. She has been a member of the NFV Mentoring Program since 2010, helps tutor, and also helps out at church with vacation Bible school.
She enjoys gardening in her spare time.
The Elgin Community Betterment Club sponsors her.
Kasydi Meyer
At-large candidate Kasydi Meyer, 17, of West Union, is the daughter of Cory and Jeanessa Meyer, and the late Robyn Meyer.
She was the 2017 Little Miss Cowgirl, 2020 Beef Princess and the 2021 Beef Queen for the Fayette County Cattlemen. She also received a scholarship from the Fayette County Cattlemen for all the years she served as royalty.
She maintains a 3.8 GPA at North Fayette Valley High School and participates in varsity basketball and FFA.
Her community activities include membership in the Fayette Firecrackers 4-H and North Fayette Valley FFA Chapter, the St. Peters Lutheran Church in Eldorado and the Fayette County Cattlemen.
She has earned the FFA Iowa Farmer Degree.
Her hobbies include barrel racing, pole bending, horse competition, showing beef cattle, breaking show calves, working on the farm, four-wheeling, going to the river, camping and spending time with family and friends.
“I also enjoy giving back to the community,” she said.
She plans to major in either veterinary medicine or agribusiness at Iowa State or South Dakota State.
Unionland Feed and Food Market sponsors her.
GraceLyn Neumann-Birchard
Miss Westgate GraceLyn Neumann-Birchard, 17, is the daughter of Amanda Neumann-Birchard and Dempsy Birchard.
She plans to attend Upper Iowa University for a master’s degree in counseling to work with schools and youth.
She maintains a 3.7 GPA at West Central High School where her activities include cheerleading, drama, large group speech, individual speech, band and choir.
She is involved in Junior FireFighters, Girl Scouts, Bethany Lutheran Church instructing Bible School and Sunday School, helped make Kaiden’s Cots, and helped with Kaiden’s Memorial Ride.
Honors and awards include QPR Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Program, Merit Vocal Music Award, Miss Creative Cheer Award, Excellence in Academic Achievement, Most Improved Statistician Football Award, Wonder Girl Football Award, and Laffy Taffy Cheer Award for being positive, outgoing and a critical part of the team.
She enjoys reading, listening to and playing music, camping, fishing, horseback riding, demolition derbies, kayaking, tubing, four-wheeling, sledding, and spending time with family and friends.
Westgate Fire and Rescue and Birchard Fabrication and Repair sponsor her.
Abigail Patrick
At-large candidate Abigail Patrick, 18, of Oelwein, is the daughter of Ben and Amy Weber and Shane Patrick. Patrick was crowned 2021 Miss Oelwein.
She is majoring in early childhood education with minors in reading, mathematics and special education at Upper Iowa University and maintains a 3.2 GPA.
“After college I hope to stay in Northeast Iowa and teach,” she said.
Her Oelwein High School activities included FFA (secretary), choir, basketball and managing volleyball.
Her community activities include helping at the food truck, helping with FFA events, and starting a Women in FFA event in school.
Some of her honors and scholarships include academic honors in volleyball, Whatever It Takes Award (twice), Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship, and President Scholarship.
Her hobbies include kayaking, baking, being with friends and family, “helping in my community and teaching kids any chance I get.”
Birdnow Motor Trade of Oelwein sponsors her.
Bailey Poor
Miss Hawkeye is Bailey Poor, 16, the daughter of Bethany Hanson and Jeremy Poor.
She attends Turkey Valley High School and is active in soccer, choir, theater, cross-age teaching, FFA and cheerleading while maintaining a 2.8 GPA. She stays active in the community through FFA and Prairie Lakes Church.
She hopes to attend Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge to study radiology and play soccer, then transfer to get certified in magnetic resonance imaging — MRI.
She received a silver medal at State FFA for floriculture, two senior year magazine honors, Sportsmanship Award at the Iowa Games for Soccer 2022, and varsity letters in soccer and cheerleading.
Her hobbies include drawing and painting, soccer, doing respite for her special-needs brother, and hanging out with friends and family.
The Hawkeye Businessmen’s Association sponsors her.
Abby Schmitt
Miss West Union Abby Schmitt, 17, is the daughter of Katrina and Craig Schmitt.
She maintains a 3.9 GPA at North Fayette Valley High School while involved in volleyball and monthly advisory challenges.
She plans on attending the University of Iowa to major in biology and follow the Physicians Assistant program or major in Radiation Science.
Outside school, she is a member of the Fayette Firecrackers 4-H Club, 2020-21 4-H County Council, 2020 Citizenship Group, Holy Name Catholic Church Faith Formation and an altar server.
She is on the golden honor roll, a member of the conference championship team in volleyball, won a junior showmanship trophy and had state-fair qualified projects at the Fayette County Fair.
She enjoys taking her dog Millie for walks in the morning. “I enjoy making friendship bracelets for my friends and little kids. I have spent time volunteering through the years at various organizations including West Union Just for Kix, West Union Swim Team, Holy Name Catholic Church, and North Fayette Valley High School. I also enjoy baking and exploring different parks in Fayette County where I can hike with my friends. When I’m not working as a lifeguard at the West Union Aquatic Center or at our store, Vine Street Boutique, I’m likely babysitting my brother Aidan,” she said.
West Union Chamber and Main Street sponsors her.
Abby Squires
Miss Maynard Abby Squires, 17, is the daughter of Chad and Angie Squires.
She maintains a 4.0 GPA at West Central High School — good for the honor roll — and has participated in volleyball, basketball, track and field, softball, choir, band and drama. She is also a member of the student government (class secretary) and National Honor Society. She has made the dean’s list at Northeast Iowa Community College.
She plans to attend the University of Iowa.
She is a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Fayette and has helped with Bible school at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard.
Her hobbies include hanging out with friends, watching movies, swimming, and kayaking.
The Maynard Community Club sponsors her.