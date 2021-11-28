The new RISE Ltd group home at the corner of East Charles and Third Avenue NE is about to have occupants as residents of the former Alternative Living Corporation Curtis House on North Frederick Avenue prepare to move in. RISE, Ltd. Executive Director Jessie Pensel said the new group home replaces the seven bedroom, three bathroom, two-story home on the corner of North Frederick Avenue and Third Street Northeast, that will be put up for sale.
“We did a walk-through of the new home recently so residents could have an idea of their new surroundings,” Pensel said. “This will be so much better than the old house for our residents.”
Construction of the five-bedroom, single-story home began following groundbreaking on the project April 22. The group home is built on a slab foundation with an above ground storm shelter, has fully-handicap access and fire alarm system.
The new home was a collaborative effort among the city of Oelwein, Alternative Living Corporation (ALC) and RISE, Ltd. The city’s Neighborhood Stabilization Program made the building site possible after two dilapidated homes were razed. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said the city was approached for possible building locations and this double corner lot seemed to check all the boxes with its close proximity to downtown, eating, shopping, entertainment, four churches and the public library almost next door.
Pensel said the city was great to work with on this project, especially helping to find available lots and a good location. She added that the ALC Board has assisted with ideas and funding on the project.
“It has been a great collaborative process,” she said.
ALC began in Oelwein in 1984. RISE, Ltd. purchased ALS in 2018, and then began its presence in Oelwein, from its home base in Elkader. The ALC Board has remained active in administering its remaining funds toward the new group home project. The project has been in the works for some time and everyone associated with it is happy to see its realization.
Steege Construction of Waverly was the general contractor on the project. While the company has had its share of pandemic-related supply issues, the project has been completed within a month of its projected finish date.
“In these uncertain times, we just have to be patient. Everything has worked out and the home is beautiful,” Pensel said. “Countertops and the garage door are the final items to come in, and appliances will be installed by next week,” she added, speaking to the Daily Register prior the Thanksgiving holiday.
An open house will not be planned at this time, Pensel said, adding that residents’ families have been to the new home and will likely take part in smaller holiday events they may host. She said the move is a big change in the lives of those who do best when their environment is calm and constant. She said the moving in will be a gradual process that will happen over the next week or so.
“We’re pretty excited and we know the residents will all like their new surroundings once they are settled in,” Pensel said.