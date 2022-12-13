In an effort to afford greater opportunities to those interested in earning their Commercial Driver’s License, Governor Kim Reynolds announced last week the Iowa Entry-Level Driver Training Program.
The new program provides $6 million to help support and encourage non-profits, employers, and related organizations that sponsor or collaborate on training programs designed to prepare new drivers for required skills or knowledge exams. A key goal of the program is to ease access to training, with an eye toward producing more CDL-licensed drivers throughout the state.
“Truck drivers play such a critical role in meeting our supply chain demands — ‘If you got it, a truck driver brought it.’ Like the rest of the nation, Iowa, too, has a high demand for truck drivers; and in order to meet that demand, we need innovative solutions that reduce barriers for anyone interested in obtaining a CDL license,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “This new program will break down barriers that currently exist for obtaining a CDL and provide support to organizations who sponsor these critical training opportunities right here in Iowa.”
Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development, expanded on the Governor’s remarks by further highlighting the ongoing needs of employers.
“The Entry-Level Driver Training Program provides more opportunities to obtain a CDL, but it also makes it easier for employers to recruit and train their own drivers,” said Townsend. “This effort will also make our state more competitive in these high-demand fields by helping employers offer the right training when and where their workers need it.”
Under the Entry-Level Driver Training Program, grant funding will be available to reimburse eligible Iowa organizations which offer CDL training either in their own right or through various partnerships with certified providers. If providing their own training, entities can utilize the funds on instructor wages, maintenance needs, and curriculum materials; if the organization’s training program is offered using outside experts, reimbursement must be directed toward offsetting tuition for the Entry-Level program.
The program is open to Iowa-based employers, employer consortiums and non-profits who employ Iowa CDL drivers and offer entry-level driver training either through certified third-party providers or within their own organization.
Program funds, meanwhile, are distributed as reimbursements, which are given only after both documented training certification and a CDL exam is completed within 30 days of the participant’s first day of training, whether behind-the-wheel or theory.
Earlier this year, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration put in place more stringent rules which require that all new drivers undertake additional training beyond the existing CDL standards. One result of this has been to make obtaining or upgrading a CDL more expensive and difficult, in spite of the growing demand for additional drivers. Under Iowa’s new Entry-Level Program, both training providers and new drivers must meet all federal driving standards.
For more information on Iowa’s program, parties should visit futurereadyiowa.gov/entry-level-driver, while, from that same site, employers can register for an informational webinar, including a question-and-answer session, which will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Those entities interested in applying should visit iowagrants.gov, as applications will be accepted from Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 until 11:59 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.