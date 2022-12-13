Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

In an effort to afford greater opportunities to those interested in earning their Commercial Driver’s License, Governor Kim Reynolds announced last week the Iowa Entry-Level Driver Training Program.

The new program provides $6 million to help support and encourage non-profits, employers, and related organizations that sponsor or collaborate on training programs designed to prepare new drivers for required skills or knowledge exams. A key goal of the program is to ease access to training, with an eye toward producing more CDL-licensed drivers throughout the state.

