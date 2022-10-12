Arbor Day may be in the spring, but fall is also a good time to plant trees, according to Oelwein Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson. He, along with park staff, Tree Board members, Scheel’s Professional Lawn Care workers, and Joe Bouska’s volunteers from East Penn, tackled a sizeable tree planting project in the city on Wednesday.
“We had to get this project done, rain or shine, and thankfully, the rain didn’t last too long,” Johnson said.
The group divided and conquered Johnson’s list of locations throughout town and put 48 new trees in the ground. The trees are a start at replacing the urban canopy lost to the Emerald Ash Borer and storms over the past couple of years.
Johnson applied for and received a $5,000 grant from Trees Forever/Alliant Branching Out program to fund the project. Cannon’s Greenhouse in Westgate submitted the low bid for the project.
“We purchased about a dozen different varieties of trees from Cannon’s,” Johnson said, explaining that a diverse tree population is better for the community, especially in the event of a crippling disease or deadly infestation.
Members of the city’s Tree Board contacted residents throughout town to ask if they would like a tree(s) planted along the boulevard in front of their home. Places were selected that were distanced from powerlines and other mature trees. The residents agreed to general watering of the tree for the first year to get it off to a good start.
Tree Board members Jeff Milks and Kyle Scheel demonstrated and gave helpful instructions at the site of the first tree planting, along with the proper way to stake the tree to promote growth and development. Milks explained the Tree Board will go around in a year or so and remove the stakes. Low branches will also be trimmed up.
“The city thanks all the volunteers for their time today. This would have been an enormous task without their help,” Johnson said. “And they can take pride in knowing they helped rebuild our tree population for the future.”