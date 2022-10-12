Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Arbor Day may be in the spring, but fall is also a good time to plant trees, according to Oelwein Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson. He, along with park staff, Tree Board members, Scheel’s Professional Lawn Care workers, and Joe Bouska’s volunteers from East Penn, tackled a sizeable tree planting project in the city on Wednesday.

“We had to get this project done, rain or shine, and thankfully, the rain didn’t last too long,” Johnson said.

