A new veterinary clinic is coming to Independence.
Word quickly spread after Family Animal Care (a.k.a. Pipestone) terminated all 14 of the companion animal staff after Christmas 2022. Dr. Brenna Gray’s employment was terminated immediately, while the rest of the staff were told their last day would be Friday, Jan. 6.
Dr. Gray posted on Facebook, “It is with great sadness that I announce, I was terminated from Family Animal Care (Pipestone) today with no reason given. It has been my pleasure taking care of many of your beloved pets and getting to know you over the last 5 years (and some long-term clients even longer as I worked with Dr. Peterschmidt in high school). I am unsure where my veterinary journey will lead me, but I will continue to live in and be involved in the Independence community. Please know I truly loved all of your furbabies and will miss them dearly!!”
Over the next few days, she and her co-workers took time to consider their options.
This week a core group, Dr. Gray, Certified Veterinarian Assistant Courtney Woodson, and Registered Veterinarian Technician Krista Drees, announced their plan to open a companion animal clinic in Independence soon called PAWS (Premier Animal Wellness & Surgery).
“We love this community!” said Gray. “The community needs veterinarians.”
The three also stated they are in the companion animal industry because they are passionate about their jobs.
The final details are being hashed out with a local companion animal business. The core group hopes to get equipment and systems in place by March.
Their practice philosophy will be to “Be here for the animals and their people.” They want to emphasize education and quality care.
“We learned the importance of communication,” said Woodson, who was with ‘Pipestone’ since 2016. “With each other and with our clients.”
“We’re glad to keep the practice local,” said Drees, who was with ‘Pipestone’ since 2009. “It will be staffed by people you know.”
The trio want to continue to be community focused (i.e. personally — Woodson is involved with the Oelwein schools where her children attend, Drees is an instructor of religion in Jesup, and Gray is a member of the Independence Lions Club).
As the business grows, they hope to increase staff. They are already lining up a part-time receptionist to handle phones and appointments.
To start, the clinic will offer routine wellness checks, a pharmacy (in-house and online), and surgeries. They hope to expand to be a full-service provider.
“Our business facility may be temporary, but our local business partner relationship will be long-term,” said Gray.
Gray said future plans may include offering therapies using acupuncture and herbal remedies.
For those former clients of Independence Family Animal Care (Pipestone) that would like your pet’s records emailed to you, please send a request to independence@pipestone.com. To transfer records to PAWS in anticipation of their opening, please email them to info@pawsindependence.com.
For more information, follow PAWS at “Premier Animal Wellness & Surgery” on Facebook. (Be sure to have the Independence, Iowa site as there are other similarly named pages.) They will be updating the information with the location, hours, and phone number.