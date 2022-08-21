Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

A fresh yet seasoned face, Independence native Chris Hoover is returning to the area to superintend the Wapsie Valley School district.

Hoover brings 12 years of experience as a superintendent to Wapsie Valley, the last eight at Maquoketa and the prior four shared between Turkey Valley and South Winneshiek. The Wapsie Valley School Board hired him this past spring.

Trending Food Videos