A fresh yet seasoned face, Independence native Chris Hoover is returning to the area to superintend the Wapsie Valley School district.
Hoover brings 12 years of experience as a superintendent to Wapsie Valley, the last eight at Maquoketa and the prior four shared between Turkey Valley and South Winneshiek. The Wapsie Valley School Board hired him this past spring.
He has been an administrator for 17 years, also as a middle school principal, assistant high school principal, special education director and activities director.
He graduated from Independence High School in 1990 and holds a bachelor’s degree from Upper Iowa University; and a master’s and specialist degrees from the University of Northern Iowa. His first teaching job was in Independence, where he taught world geography for nine years and coached a long list of sports at various secondary levels — including baseball, football, basketball and track.
“As I was a teacher, me and a couple of other teachers in Independence decided we were going to go back and get our administrative degrees,” he said. “I think it was just a matter of other people telling me you’d be good in a leadership position. I think a lot of the coaching got me prepared for leading and being a leader as well.”
He talked more about leadership and the school culture, but let’s meet his family first.
Hoover’s wife Karin, is a homemaker. Both of the couple are from Independence. Both their parents and siblings — Keelan’s grandparents, aunts and uncles — “all live in Independence,” Hoover said.
Hoover credited his son Keelan, who will be a senior at Independence High School, for the push to move back to the area to be closer to family.
“My son, Keelan, loves spending time with his grandparents
and decided he wanted to be back because they weren’t able to make a lot of his activities in Maquoketa,” Hoover said.
The superintendent and his family will make their home near the Fairbank Elementary. Hoover is expecting to close on their Fairbank house and has a signed contract for the one they are selling in Maquoketa, with both closings in September.
“Such a relief,” Hoover said, of the housing.
The Hoover family Irish doodle, Maizie, is a trained therapy dog who will accompany Chris in joining the Wapsie Valley District “family” and provide comfort for students who might be having a tough day. Maizie trained over a year as a therapy dog in the Quad Cities and will accompany the family on the move from Maquoketa.
“I can take her into the class and help them calm down, especially for students who are very tactile, touch-oriented,” Hoover said.
Hoover holds his private pilot certificate and enjoys flying airplanes, spending time with friends and family and traveling.
As an Indee sophomore and drummer, Hoover seized the opportunity to travel to Europe with the US Collegiate Wind Band, playing concerts and touring the continent’s historical sites.
“At that time it was open to high school students,” he said.
He returned with memorabilia like “tons of pictures that I took,” of castles, monuments, the Eiffel tower, currency and bottles that became visual aids when he taught world geography.
“Kids absolutely loved it because they had actual things that were from there that they were able to take a look at,” he said.
CLIMATE AND CULTURE
Hoover was preparing to address staff Thursday about “creating a culture of ‘yes.’”
“There’s more than one way to teach things, there’s more than one way to solve a problem,” Hoover said.
For staff, innovation might look like finding avenues to fund a project like community partnerships or grants, he said.
Creativity and innovation also applies to learning.
“We’re trying to get kids to be collaborators, problem-solvers, creative thinkers,” he said, noting this will help them as adults, more so than if they only learned one way to solve a problem.
Rather: “You’ve got to be creative and innovative and say here’s a possible way we can solve it but there’s probably some other ways we can look at as well.”
“I think no matter what you’re teaching, you really want kids to think in depth about what you want them to learn,” he said.
In Maquoketa, Hoover was involved with the Leader in Me program, and he is “looking forward to (it) being continued” at Wapsie Valley, in its second year here.
In addition to helping students find their sometimes-hidden leadership qualities, the program teaches skill development in goal-setting, he said.
“How do I make a goal, how do I meet those goals, how do I track those goals to see whether I’m making progress or not?”
Early stages might look like a community movie night with a lesson the community and school district could use, he said.
“Eventually within Leader in Me there are things that they will do that can be service oriented, but right now they’re just in the beginning stages,” he said.
Leader in Me has a social-emotional learning component, he said.
“I think that you’ll find the longer that they get into Leader in Me and the more the kids are involved with it and able to take control, it’s just going to take off and it’ll become even better once the kids are in full control of it,” Hoover said.
Wapsie, he said, is trying to mesh the highlights of the Positive Behavior Intervention Systems program — which he said is over a decade old — with the Leader in Me program.
PRAISE FOR COLLABORATION
Hoover spoke highly of professional learning communities, which Wapsie Valley employs.
The program gives time for teachers to talk about what and how they’re teaching and seek help from their colleagues.
He gave an example: “‘You’re rockin’ it teaching fifth-grade social studies. I’m not doing so well. How can you help me?’ And just opening that up to everybody that hey, you’ve got people all around you who can help if you’re struggling, hey it’s OK to ask for help.”
This too employs “social-emotional learning” skills like expressing vulnerability in an appropriate context and asking for strategies that worked well, that were “evidence based.”
MEETING THE COMMUNITY
Hoover said he’s “excited to be at Wapsie Valley, exited to get started, meet families and kids — I’ve met a few but — the rest of the staff, get to know everybody and just make this the best year.”
He already had a chance to meet families at his first Amish back-to-school meeting on Tuesday. There are four schools with “a one-room schoolhouse where they’re teaching everywhere from kindergarten to eighth grade.”
“That meeting last night, I absolutely loved it, just listening to them talk and interact with our families.” He recounted overheard conversations about horse sales and gardening pest control tips. “How well our teachers knew their families that were coming to their schools, was really cool,” Hoover said.