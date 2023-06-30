People enjoying outdoor activities at City Park in Oelwein will now be able to quench their thirsts with a cool drink of water from the city’s newest park enhancement, a filtered drinking fountain. The new fountain was installed this week on an outside wall of the shower house next to the campground and is ready for use.
City Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson said, “A lot of people appreciate when they are out walking they can stop and get a drink and refresh. It’s a great way to enhance amenities at the park and maybe even increase visitors.”
Johnson wrote a grant for the project to Delta Dental Foundation of Iowa, and it was accepted as part of the Foundation’s “Rethink Your Drink” program to promote water to quench thirst over cavity-causing soft drinks.
In his application for the grant, Johnson noted that Fayette County has 78 percent of its residents living close to a park or recreational facility, which is below the state and national average. He said, to counter this, the city’s park and recreation department had a wellness walkability assessment completed by Wellmark to help guide the city in the right direction for improving its environment to walk and bike.
The city is in the process of developing a municipal recreational trail system that will transverse throughout town, giving everyone equal opportunity to utilize it. Johnson explained the trail is a priority in getting the community engaged in making healthy lifestyle choices.
The Delta Dental Foundation of Iowa supported the request with a $3,235 grant that paid for the entire project.
Johnson said the new drinking fountain aligns well with the city’s vision of supporting healthy activities.
“Walking and biking are great free activities for families or individuals. The trails and parks are pet friendly, too (leashes required outside of the dog park). This addition will be great for people to use throughout the summer and fall,” he said. He is sure the fountain will get some attention this weekend as the campground begins to fill up for the holiday.
Johnson said when the weather turns cold and the spigots and restrooms at the parks are closed for the season, it will be easy to remove the fountain from its mountings and store it for the winter.